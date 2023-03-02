Parties vying for regional votes laid out their energy and land use platforms to more than 100 affected landowners from the surrounding region on Wednesday evening.
Speaking before the debate, NSW Farmers board member and Wagga local Alan Brown said the region was blessed with a high quality lifestyle "but the winds of change are blowing".
"Attention tonight will be raised around how we can keep the lights on while keeping the land and lifestyle we all value," Mr Brown said.
"This region was built on agriculture, it will need agriculture to survive and flourish in the years ahead and decisions made by governments of today are vital for that future."
The sixth in a series of rural debates held across the state by NSW Farmers was the first to draw protesters as people voiced their concerns over major solar and wind projects and Transgrid projects like HumeLink.
Labor Shadow Minister for Energy and Climate Change Jihad Dib and Wagga-based Nationals MLC for the coalition Wes Fang, who stepped in for Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean, represented the major parties.
Minor party panellists included The Greens' Jenny McKinnon, One Nation's Rod Roberts and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party's Mark Banasiak.
The wide divide in party views on how regional NSW should transition to renewable energy was clear from the jump.
Cr McKinnon laid out the Greens' platform of achieving 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030, stating the country's agricultural land needed protecting from competing and unsustainable uses.
Mr Banasiak responded by describing net-zero policies as "fallacies".
"You can sense the tension in the air tonight about some of these issues," Mr Banasiak said.
Mr Fang described the Greens' plan as "pie in the sky, undeliverable" before telling attending landholders their real choice was between the major parties who could make up government after March 25.
Mr Dib said his key focus in working with community was about consultation while acknowledging the state was on a "renewable energy pathway".
"But that doesn't mean that has to come at the expense of everything else," Mr Dib said.
Mr Roberts said farmers faced the "new threat" of encroaching renewable energy projects, which had "a role" in securing the energy grid alongside coal, gas, nuclear and hydro power.
The debate addressed how parties would help diffuse long-running tensions between landholders who feel ignored and intruded on and renewable energy developers operating around the Riverina and surrounds.
Both Labor and the coalition said the core of the issue was in the planning process and community consultation, something the Agricultural Commissioner would tackle.
One Nation and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party pledged to stop all renewable projects being built on agricultural land.
The Greens said a broken planning process could be fixed by local consultation with councils who could create a "master plan" based on community feedback and independent analysis.
The panel were also asked to directly address fire risk concerns from 500kV transmission lines along a 350-kilometre loop between Wagga, Maragle and Bannaby.
Action groups have called for the HumeLink lines to be buried underground, a commitment many in attendance were hoping to hear from party representatives.
The coalition's official position remains that power lines would create a more expensive transmission system for people across the state.
But Mr Fang said he would personally advocate for government to look into burying possibilities.
Labor did not commit to burying the power line project citing uncertainties around cost but Mr Dib said his party was looking "outside the box" in addressing fire risk concerns of existing infrastructure.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
