The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Contract awarded for Yanco Agricultural High School's female dorm upgrade

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A drawing of what the new dormitories at Yanco Agricultural High School will look like once completed. Picture supplied

YANCO Agricultural High School's long-awaited upgrade of its female dorm rooms has reached another milestone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.