YANCO Agricultural High School's long-awaited upgrade of its female dorm rooms has reached another milestone.
The design and construction of main works contract has been awarded to Zauner Construction Pty Ltd meaning the site will soon become a hive of activity.
The multi-million dollar project will deliver enhanced residential facilities for up to 360 students through the removal of the temporary female dormitories, the refurbishment of existing permanent boarding facilities and the construction of a new permanent female boarding facility with 85 beds.
The project will also provide two new staff residences.
In other news
The removal of temporary boarding facilities and demountables are expected to be complete in the coming weeks with main works construction to follow.
Duty MLC for Murray Wes Fang was pleased to see progress being made.
"It's fantastic to see the project reach another milestone," he said.
"Once completed, the upgraded facilities will deliver improvements for both students and staff.
"I share the community's anticipation on this project, and I cannot wait to see the benefits it will bring to students in the area."
The upgrade came about thanks to lobbying by students themselves, as well as parents, the P&C and politicians from all sides of the fence.
"This is a project I have paid close attention to following the advocacy of the former student leadership and am pleased to see plans progressing," Ms Mitchell said.
The Department of Education said it was committed to ensuring works to remove the temporary boarding facilities are completed safely and efficiently, including during any school functions that may be held in this time.
Rigorous safety and security measures will be in place for the duration of the works.
