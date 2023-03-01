The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Ruby Cooper smashed six records alone at The Riverina Anglican College's primary swimming carnival

MM
By Matt Malone
March 2 2023 - 10:30am
Ruby Cooper is all smiles after breaking six records at The Riverina Anglican College's primary swimming carnival at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Wednesday. Picture by Les Smith

THERE was no shortage of record-breaking performances at The Riverina Anglican College's (TRAC) primary swimming carnival.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

