THERE was no shortage of record-breaking performances at The Riverina Anglican College's (TRAC) primary swimming carnival.
A whopping 12 records were broken when TRAC's junior students hit the pool at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Wednesday.
Year six students led the way. Ruby Cooper produced an amazing performance, breaking six records alone on the way to the 12 years girls age champion title.
Ted Lotz also broke three records, while Lila Close and Jock Symons also set new times.
Year four student Jett McLennan also got in on the act with one record.
Head of junior school PDHPE and sport, Rachael Addison, was pleased to see students take up a range of events on offer at the carnival.
"It was a really successful day," Addison said.
"Fun-filled, high participation, which was great.
"We ran a lot of competitive but also non-competitive events so we had novelty games in the diving pool and then we had 25 metre non-competitive events as well.
"So high participation was great, allowing both our competitive and non-competitive kids to be part of the day."
Browning was crowned house champions, coming out in front of Shepard, Blackwell, Stanley, Willsher and Fox.
Eight and nine years: Bonnie Close and Flynn Marshall
10 years: Ruth Evers and Harry Antrim
11 years: Lila Close and Jack Arentz
12 years: Ruby Cooper and Ted Lotz
