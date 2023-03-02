Summer may be over for another year, but snake season is not done yet and locals are being warned to stay on the alert.
Wagga's snake man Tony Davis said there have been quite a number of jobs so far this season.
"The season started out quite busy with all the floodwaters, but towards the end it's settled down and become average," Mr Davis said.
One of the last snake catchers across the region, at its peak Mr Davis was getting five to six calls a day, wheras that's now down to two or three.
Throughout the season, Mr Davis has dealt with all kinds of snake scenarios, but said one of the "best" ones involved catching a five-foot brown snake in a farmhouse along Mates Gully Road between Borambala and Tarcutta last week.
"I got a call out there. The daughter had seen a snake go into the kitchen and didn't know where it had slithered off to," he said.
"After ten minutes of looking, we searched down by the stove and shifted a few items and here's this great big monstrous brown snake beside the stove."
But while that job might have been out of town, Mr Davis said Wagga beach has also been a big hit for snakes over the summer.
He said there had been a couple of snakes in the last few weeks alone.
There was a brown snake at the top entrance about three weeks ago," he said.
About a week later, another brown snake was caught close to the walking track and carpark.
Mr Davis advised residents how to keep snakes out.
"Keep the yard clean and tidy, with nowhere for them to hide and nowhere for vermin to breed for them to feed on," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
