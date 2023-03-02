Letters: A rail bypass of Wagga is absolutely necessary

Toxic gas emissions from transportation arise from burning fossil fuel in trucks, trains, cars and planes.
The UK's Health Matters: Air Pollution paper (2018) begins: "Poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK, as long-term exposure to air pollution can cause chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases as well as lung cancer, leading to reduced life expectancy."
It was recently reported that new research by Melbourne University calculated emissions from vehicles in Australia caused 11,105 premature adult deaths every year, and hospitalised 12,210 people with cardiovascular issues and 6840 people with respiratory problems.
By comparison, 1187 people were killed in road accidents in 2022.
The proposed inland rail corridor will immerse the citizens of Wagga greater and unnecessary exposure to PM2.5, NO/NOx, CO and other, toxic substances identified in its Environmental Impact Study.
Furthermore, the recent train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio reminds us of the dangers associated with trains running through the centres of cities and towns.
The cost of building a bypass will increase over time. A decision to build it needs to be taken now to allow time for planning the city's future.
The slight delay in the completion of this rail project, resulting from the extra time needed to plan and construct a bypass, is a small price to pay for the subsequent improvement in the liveability and amenity of the city and its capacity to grow.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Concerning electric cars (Daily Advertiser, February 22): It is said that solar panels can be used to charge a car battery.
I have been told that all your solar electricity goes into the grid, unless you have your own batteries, for which we are paid usually about 6 or 7 cents a unit. Then we buy it back at about 30 cents.
Just how lucky is Wagga to have the honour to be entertained by people of the talent of the Wharf Revue.
Nearly two hours of quick-fire, side-splitting humour that had you bursting out laughing at the TV when you saw the same politicians they'd been mocking the night before making their serious pronouncements next morning.
And as for Credlin (all praise to the girl who did that supreme repartee), Lambie and Hanlon, the wonderful send-up of those identities and so many others will linger for weeks and have us really watching for their weaknesses.
And all to fabulous music played and sung with gusto right there. How lucky was Wagga.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.