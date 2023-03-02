A Wagga mum who had a night on the drinks and then a beer before getting in the car and crashing the next afternoon has been convicted.
Charmaine Bermingham, 30, pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
Bermingham was driving a 2008 Grey Fiat sedan north down the Olympic Highway, in a manner that one witness described as "erratic", around 1.40pm on July 24 - a Sunday.
Police facts said she approached the roundabout at Kincaid Street too fast and lost control of the vehicle, mounting the roundabout and colliding with a sign.
The vehicle then spun out onto an embankment on Moorong Street where it came to a stop.
Another witness heard the collision and ran to assist the accused.
About ten minutes later, police arrived on the scene and noted Bermingham appeared to be under the influence of alcohol because she was unsteady on her feet and slurring her words.
A roadside breath test returned a reading of 0.25 after which she was placed under arrest for a secondary breath test.
Bermingham was then conveyed to Wagga Base hospital where a blood sample was taken that later returned a blood alcohol content reading of 0.19.
Police later obtained an account from the accused, where the accused said she had consumed "beer" and "spirits" throughout the night prior to the crash and drank "beer" before going for the drive.
In court this week, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking told Bermingham she was caught "five times over the limit."
The legal limit for most drivers is 0.05.
The magistrate told the court there was "no doubt based on what happened you were a danger in the car [to yourself] and to those around you."
While taking into account Bermingham's early guilty plea, Magistrate Hosking said the incident was towards the higher end of objective seriousness and decided to record a conviction.
Bermingham was sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order and ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol for that period.
After her six month licence suspension, she was issued with a mandatory interlock order for a further 24 months.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
