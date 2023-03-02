The Daily Advertiser

Charmaine Bermingham convicted over drink driving crash at Olympic Highway, Kincaid Street roundabout

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 11:00am
Wagga courthouse. File picture

A Wagga mum who had a night on the drinks and then a beer before getting in the car and crashing the next afternoon has been convicted.

