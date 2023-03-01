Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) have introduced a new feature race designed for the second tier Country Championships horses.
A $40,000 Benchmark 80 Handicap (1400m) will be run at Wagga on Sunday April 2, the day after the $500,000 final is held at Randwick.
The new race will tie in with MTC's 150-year anniversary of the Wagga Gold Cup celebrations.
Horses that have competed in heats of the Country Championships, or the wild card, will be given priority in the ballot order.
The race has been designed as a consolation for Country Championships horses that don't make it through to the final and is timed nicely just a month out from the Wagga Gold Cup carnival for other highly-rated horses.
The club believes the feature race will complement their 150-year anniversary celebrations perfectly.
"We believe the race will be a great addition to the calendar," MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario said.
"The club is planning a family filled day of entertainment on the Sunday to start the celebrations early, with this race day the beginning of our 150 Years of Cup carnival."
MORE SPORT NEWS
At the same April 2 race meeting, the club will hold a 'Lunch with the Stars' function.
Country racing queen Barbara Joseph, retired group one-winning trainer Pat Webster and recently-returned star jockey Danny Beasley will all be guest speakers at the luncheon.
Tickets to the luncheon went on sale last week and are $40 for non-members, which include entry to the races, a canape-style luncheon and a drink on arrival.
The guest speakers kick off at 11.30am.
The Lunch with the Stars kicks off the 150-year celebrations, that continue with the 150 Years of Cup cocktail evening on Saturday, April 22.
Tickets for the cocktail evening have also gone on sale and are available via the club's website or TryBooking.
Meantime, Albury Racing Club have announced Tony McEvoy and Brad Widdup will launch their Gold Cup carnival at their annual luncheon on Friday, March 10.
Widdup is the son of Albury trainer Pat Widdup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.