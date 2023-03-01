The region's premier music teaching institution has finally opened its doors to students with a state-of-the-art facility and a view of Wiradjuri Lagoon.
The new Riverina Conservatorium of Music's (RCM) building is located on Simmons Street after the institution moved the CSU location it called home for 40 years.
"It's like getting a new car," RCM CEO Hamish Tait told The Daily Advertiser on a tour of the new building.
"It smells nice, everything works, it's got tech, it's heavily insulated, acoustically designed."
The non-profit's former building was, while structurally sound, showing its age with little technological capability, faded carpet and even a roof leak.
"Whereas this building's been built ready for the 21st century," Mr Tait said.
It's been a long road to the Central Wagga location for the prestigious school which hosts 1500 students from not only Wagga but Griffith, Leeton, Harden, The Rock, Coolamon, Gundagai, Tumut, Tumbarumba.
Now, Mr Tait said proudly, those students have access to a facility on par with any capital city in the country.
"We get a little bit of funding from the Department of Education of most of what we do is paid for by the community, by the parents and the students that come through the conservatory," Mr Tait said.
"So being able to offer them a facility that is actually world class is incredible - we're thrilled."
The building has been specially designed from its blue colour palette matching the adjacent waters of the lagoon to recital rooms, a soundproof percussion "building" and wing of grand piano studios.
The new building, which is being leased from the NSW government, has been hosting students aged between two and 80 years of age since February 13.
Building started on the RCM's new home in July 2021, today headlined by its main performance and rehearsal room, which Mr Tait said could match any facility around the world.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
