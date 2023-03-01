The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Wagga Futsal introduces girls-only training sessions

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andi Fields and Miki Blake participate in a training session for girls put on by Wagga Futsal at Equex Centre. Picture by Madeline Begley

As the FIFA Women's World Cup gets ever closer to arriving on Australian soil, Wagga Futsal is creating a safe place for girls to enter the indoor sport in a comfortable environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.