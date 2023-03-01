As the FIFA Women's World Cup gets ever closer to arriving on Australian soil, Wagga Futsal is creating a safe place for girls to enter the indoor sport in a comfortable environment.
The girls only training sessions, run by Wagga Futsal president Sam Gray, have been increasing in popularity week-on-week.
"We doubled our numbers from the first week to now, and most of these kids, they're staying back for the mixed session after this too," Gray said.
"The program is designed to increase female participation and skill levels in Futsal to tie into the Women's World Cup that's happening this year.
"What we're hopeful of is that we can increase, even if it's by two players, the number of female futsal players."
A variation on the outdoor game, Futsal has significant skill crossovers with soccer and Gray believes that both sports benefit when participation grows.
"Futsal should be fun, it shouldn't be a chore, it should be enjoyable, and you can see that on their faces, even after one session the kids were different, they went and played and they were using the skills they had learnt here," he said.
Though most of the girls are participating in mixed sessions also, Gray said the girls-only sessions can be more accessible for both new and returning players.
"Girls playing alongside each other seems to bring more in," he said.
"They definitely feel more comfortable, but at the same time it is available for them to stay, so after the first 45-minute session, and there's a break between the sessions but last week every single one of them stayed for the mixed session.
"So it's a double barrel, get them comfortable with the game first and then expose them to different players."
It's not just the adults preaching the benefits of the all girls sessions, but the players themselves.
Frankie and Stella Flinn, Miki and Bridget Blake, and Andi Fields attended Monday afternoon's sessions and said they enjoy getting time to train together without the boys.
"Sometimes you feel like you can relate better to the girls, and it's just easier, because sometimes the boys can be very silly," Stella said.
The girls said they enjoy being coached by Sam in the small-group environment.
"He's not just all about the boys, he's really inclusive," Andi said.
"He shows you what to do with the ball, rather than just telling you," Bridget added.
Though there are several similarities between the sports, the girls assured they use different skills when playing futsal than soccer.
"Futsal is way faster than soccer, it's a lot shorter as well, and it's a smaller court, you can use a lot of the skills on the weekend too" Miki said.
"It gets finished a lot more fast," Frankie added.
Whether they stay in the sport for a long time or a short time, Gray is just pleased to have given the girls exposure to sports.
"You hear them talking about Matildas this and Matildas that, and if we achieve that between what we're doing and what Liam (Dedini) is doing with the outdoor game, it's a partnership to build a love of the game," Gray said.
"The ones that are here, love it, and they're sharing that with their friends."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
