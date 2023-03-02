The Daily Advertiser

Jon Nicoll is looking forward to taking the field this weekend in Wagga City's clash against Kooringal at Robertson Oval

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 2 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Nicoll was encouraged by sons Cooper, 8, and Joe, 7, to keep playing cricket and recently played his 150th game. Picture by Madeline Begley

Jon Nicoll is looking forward to getting stuck into another finals series with Wagga City.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.