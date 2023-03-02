Jon Nicoll is looking forward to getting stuck into another finals series with Wagga City.
The Cats will face off against Kooringal for a spot in the Cricket Wagga grand final on Saturday and Nicoll can't wait to hit the field at Robertson Oval.
"It is obviously a great time of year," Nicoll said.
"Everyone plays all year to play finals, I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to play cricket again this weekend.
"It seems to be one of those seasons where I can't seem to string a comfortable week together without picking up some sort of niggle or injury and I'm just grateful I still get to play."
Nicoll heads into the weekends clash with some serious form crafting scores of 83no, 62no, 57 and 54 in his past four innings.
It is an extraordinary performance from the veteran who recently became just the third Cat to play 150 first grade games for Wagga City.
Nicoll was honoured to bring up the milestone, joining captain Josh Thompson and Aaron Maxwell in the exclusive club.
"It's obviously a huge honour to play 150 games at Wagga City," he said.
"Only two other players have done it and to have all three in the one team is pretty special.
"I think Josh is the poster boy for Wagga City, he has played his whole junior and senior cricket with Wagga City and he is an absolute legend for us.
"He's the epitome of what you want your cricket club to be, he started off as a tiny tacker and has worked his way to be first grade captain.
"Then Maxy is just unsung, he just turns up and gives his best every week and never complains.
"He is just a wonderful team man, he leads our song and I couldn't speak highly enough of Maxy."
The milestone is a huge achievement and also one that could've potentially never happened had Nicoll not back flipped on his decision to retire at the end of 2021.
Nicoll admitted that his sons were a major motivating factor in his decision to continue with the Cats and that he is now enjoying his cricket more than he ever has over the past season.
"My two young boys Cooper and Joe are a big motivating factor as to why I'm still playing," he said.
"They want me to keep playing every week which is really nice although I keep telling them I'm not getting any younger.
"But they have been really big motivators in the last 18 months when I pretty much gave the game away.
"Cooper told me when we went on holidays after I'd just given up actually, he said dad I want you to keep playing for Wagga City.
"That tugged at my heart a little bit having your seven year old son say that to you.
"But I'm still kicking along and I'm trying to do my best every week.
"I reckon I'm past my best, but I'm just trying to contribute as much as I can to the team which is really good.
"I'm probably enjoying cricket more now personally than I have ever and as you get older you reflect a bit more.
"Since having kids I probably understand these things don't last forever and I'm just taking it one week at a time and just enjoying the game for what it is."
Nicoll has also upped his involvement off the field getting involved in the maintenance in the facilities at McPherson Oval and taking on a junior coaching role with the Cats.
"I think one of the great things that I've been able to do in the last little period is give back to the game more which has been really good," he said.
"It's good to help out and give back to the game and I can remember when I was that age and you were buzzing every Saturday morning to go and play cricket.
"To be able to help out there is really important for any sport really, you are always going to need people to volunteer and give their time.
"To have my two boys run around on the weekend and try and pass on some sort of knowledge that I've got is really exciting.
"I get more nervous for them when they play than I do when I play, it's very enjoyable and very humbling hanging out with the young kids every week."
There has been a fair few changes in cricket since Nicoll made his first grade debut and he admitted that he has had to adjust to shorter, more attacking versions of the game during his time playing in the top grade.
"Compared to when I started doing this 20 years ago, cricket has dramatically changed," he said.
"When I started out it was predominantly red ball cricket, you were occupying the crease and putting value on your wicket.
"The game it is now, it is all white ball cricket and it's very demanding and you've always got to be looking to score and keep moving the game forward.
"It's just so different seeing the 17-19 year old kids playing now to when I was their age, it is a really good challenge.
"The way training is now is so different, everything has evolved in the game and you can't hide in the field.
"There is no easy games, it is high impact all the time and there is always something happening in white ball cricket.
"I think in that regard it's certainly a much bigger challenge than it's ever been.
"I think if you are not trying to adapt your game or trying to add little things to improve all the time you sort of get found out a little bit.
"Then for me personally, I wouldn't say that I am the most talented play going around or anything like that.
"I think I stick to my processes and what I'm capable of pretty well, there are certainly a lot more exciting and powerful players than me.
"I think on occasions I can still play a role in the side and I think at the end of the day if there is ever a stage that I don't think I can play a role anymore that's when it's time for somebody else to do my job."
