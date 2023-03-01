The Daily Advertiser

It was a dream first grade debut for 16-year-old Lachlan Higman as he helped guide Wagga RSL to an unlikely comeback victory

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 1 2023 - 7:00pm
Higman has spent the week playing at the NSW All Schools Open Boys Secondary Cricket Championship in Barooga. Picture supplied

It was a dream first grade debut for Wagga RSL's Lachlan Higman as he helped guide the Bulldogs to a comeback victory against Lake Albert.

