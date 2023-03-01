It was a dream first grade debut for Wagga RSL's Lachlan Higman as he helped guide the Bulldogs to a comeback victory against Lake Albert.
Higman joined fellow Coolamon youngster Braith Gain in making his first grade debut on Saturday with the 16-year-old saying it was great to have such an influence and help RSL grab the win.
"It was good," Higman said.
"Considering how hard I've worked it was good to get a reward, help the boys get over the line and get a win."
Picked in the side primarily for his bowling ability, Higman did his part with the ball finishing with figures of 0-20 off five overs as RSL restricted the Bulls to 9-132.
However another RSL top order collapse saw Higman join captain Sam Perry at the crease with the Bulldogs sitting at 6-47.
"I was a bit nervous heading out," he said.
"I think the first few balls I snicked up and I got dropped on my third ball.
"But it was good to have Sam Perry out there with me and just reassuring me to get to drinks.
"Then to get through the next five overs and then get to the end, but I didn't make it all the way."
Higman and Perry combined to get the Bulldogs within sight of victory, however the youngster fell with just five runs needed for victory after an impressive innings of 40.
"I started cramping in the over before that," he said.
"Your concentration just goes out the window, it was a lazy shot and I tried to tap it down to third man and got caught."
All the attention in the lead up to the game had been directed to 14-year-old debutant Gain and Higman was happy to be called up to make his debut alongside his fellow Coolamon Central School classmate.
"I wasn't meant to be playing that week," he said.
"I was supposed to be playing two's and then I got a phone call on the Friday saying that Will Morley had pulled out.
"It was good to play with Braithy and it was a bit sad to see him not make as many runs as he should've or could've.
"He was batting well and he faced 40 odd rocks, but he was hitting it straight to fielders and was struggling to find some gaps."
Following on from the strong performance, Higman is hopeful that he will keep his spot in the side as RSL faces off against South Wagga in a sudden death final on Saturday.
"I'm hoping I stay up there," he said.
"I've worked hard to get there, but I've got to work twice as hard to stay there.
"It will be a good contest against the South Wagga boys, I think they are sitting in fourth but they are not out of it completely."
RSL will need their top order to fire this week if they are going to defeat the in-form Blues.
After scoring a win against the Blues earlier in the season, RSL failed to fire with the bat in their most recent contest just three weeks ago and will need a much improved performance if they are going to progress through to the second week of finals.
Higman has the ideal preparation ahead of the must-win final as he is spending the week playing in Barooga at the NSW All Schools Open Boys Secondary Cricket Championship.
He is hoping that the experience will help him prepare for the tough clash against an experienced Blues' side.
"I think this week in Barooga playing some good cricket up here against some boys who are playing first grade in Sydney will give me a good indication of what I need coming into this weekend," he said.
