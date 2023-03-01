Protesters and politicians descended on Wagga last night as a state election debate over the key Riverina issue of energy and land use drew concerned land owners to the city.
The debate held at Carriage House, the sixth in a string of rural events held by NSW Farmers across the state, is the first to draw protesters - several who travelled over 100km to attend.
It's also the first not attended by the relevant government minister.
Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean was unable to attend due to a schedule clash after his office showed The Daily Advertiser they did not receive an official invite until Tuesday last week.
HumeLink Action Group chairman and Adjungbilly property owner Bill Kingwill brought 50 protest signs along with him to hand out to dozens of people who oppose major projects in the Riverina and surrounds.
"We're making our presence felt," Mr Kingwill said.
"We're having a silent protest and we've put our questions in."
NSW Farmers members were given the chance to put forward questions to the panel ahead of Wednesday evening.
Mr Kingwill and many others attended to voice their concerns over 360km long power lines and up to 70 metre-high transmission towers running through the region for Transgrid's $1.8 billion HumeLink project.
"We'd dearly like a commitment from Labor that if they were to gain government they would put HumeLink underground," he said of the project planned to connect Snowy 2.0 to the grid.
The local action group has called on government to bury the power lines in a move similar to a Californian gas and electricity company, an idea backed by Wagga MP Joe McGirr who was in attendance.
The debate featured elected party representatives for Labor, Greens, Nationals, One Nation and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The divide of opinions from panellists was wide, from removing all NSW ties with the fossil fuel industry to describing net-zero policies as "fallacies".
Andrea Sturgess' property came very close to being destroyed during the 2020 Dunns Road bush fire, now she's concerned about the fire risk of Transgrid power lines on her 410-acre property near Batlow.
"We got two different lines already - they split right at our place," Mrs Sturgess said.
The property, which Mrs Sturgess and her husband use to grow and distil eucalyptus oil and as a tourism business, has six 45-metre high towers on it already with plans for at least two more.
"We're not against renewable power but put it underground and they can start tomorrow - we'll even help you dig the damn trench," she said.
Jindera mixed farmer Jim Parrett made the trip up to Wagga to represent his Greater Hume group which opposes several major solar farm projects in the southern Riverina region.
Mr Parrett said 750 acres of his western neighbouring property were being developed for a solar farm project.
"As land holders, we've had no rights," Mr Parrett said.
"Developers just come along and they do what they want to do."
Mr Parrett said he was frustrated he couldn't get direct answers from the energy minister at the Wednesday debate.
"He wiggles his way out of it every single time and that is one of the other frustrating parts of this," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.