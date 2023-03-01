The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/NSW Election
Nsw Election

NSW Farmers Wagga energy and land use debates draws protesters

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated March 1 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HumeLink Action Group chairman Bill Kingwill drove to Wagga from Adjungbilly to voice his concerns to the debate panel. Picture by Les Smith

Protesters and politicians descended on Wagga last night as a state election debate over the key Riverina issue of energy and land use drew concerned land owners to the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.