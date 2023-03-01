The owner of a Blake Street cafe is hopeful plans to enhance the area with more parking, new trees and a better footpath will reinvigorate the oft-forgotten street.
Wagga City Council has signed off on former mayor Kerry Pascoe's proposal to spend $172,000 to "improve the public realm" of Blake Street instead of paying $104,000 in developer contributions.
The proposal was put forward by Mr Pascoe as part of his plans to build a $10 million, six-storey apartment block in the area.
Pot n Kettle co-owner Rod McMullen said the beautification was a "no-brainer" which would hopefully add to the aesthetic of the street and attract more businesses.
"There's still vacant blocks here, so there's room for improvement and if you make it feel good and look good then people will want to be here," Mr McMullen said.
Switching the on-street parking in the area to an angled layout is expected to nearly double the number of parking spots.
The upgrade will include pedestrian islands at either end of the street and upgrades to the footpath on the western side of the road.
Eleven trees will be planted along the side of the road to replace all of those being removed during the works.
Wagga councillors were unanimous in their support for the "good deal", claiming it was better for the community than simply accepting the contributions fee.
"The community will get 65 per cent more value by council accepting the voluntary agreement than we would by putting the [contributions fee] into the funding pool," Cr Rod Kendall said.
"In this particular case, the whole of Blake Street will benefit from it ... and the whole community that uses the area will benefit."
The design for the street enhancement was reworked in late 2022 after residents and councillors criticised the decision to close off the Blake Street's access to a public car park - this access will now remain untouched.
Cr Jenny McKinnon said the proposal was a "testament to the power of great consultation" and the deal was good value for money.
"There's a number of things that will make this quite a good street beautification ... that's quite close to the CBD," she said.
