Turvey Park has welcomed Matt Ness home for the upcoming season.
Ness last played for the Bulldogs in 2021, however COVID implications meant that he was restricted to just the eight games in what was coach Michael Mazzocchi's first year at the helm.
After watching the Bulldogs surge into finals last season and feeling like he owed Mazzocchi a full season, Ness made the decision to commit to his junior club for 2023.
"It's pretty exciting," Ness said.
"I've kept in contact with Zoc pretty much the whole time since I last played there.
"They are pretty bullish about the season and about these young kids who are coming into their own since I've been gone and what they can do."
Following his stint with the Bulldogs in 2021, Ness headed up north to the NTFL where he played six games for Palmerston Magpies that included one premier league appearance.
Ness then spent the rest of the 2022 season on the sidelines as Turvey qualified for their first finals series in 12 years.
After playing in the Bulldogs' last finals campaign in 2010, Ness was happy to see Turvey break their drought and establish themselves as a serious contender.
"It was exciting," he said.
"I didn't get to watch much footy last year, but from all reports they were playing with confidence and it was an exciting time for the footy club."
Ness played for the club through some of their lean seasons and was hopeful of being able to achieve some success with this exciting Bulldogs' side.
"I've always had links to the club, but I've only probably played eight games in eight years," he said.
"So a draw card for me is to go back there and have a chance at success, but obviously we have got a lot of work to do to make sure that happens.
"We are not guaranteed success at all, because there is seven or eight good teams this year.
"But we will be working pretty hard to put our best foot forward and get in there."
Mazzocchi was looking forward to welcoming Ness back to Maher Oval for 2023 adding to the recruitment of Antony Forato and Hayden Smith.
"He's a Turvey junior and they are always good because they have that passion towards the club," Mazzocchi said.
"They have that real care factor and it is great that he wanted to come back and just be a part of it.
"He's been through some pretty low times at Turvey Park results wise, so he can see we are heading in the right direction and he just wanted to come and be a part of it which is great.
"He is just a polished footballer, when he played with us in the 2021 season he had run and drive off that back flank and through the midfield and he just doesn't waste a disposal.
"It's going to structure us up really well."
Mazzocchi was also looking forward to adding Ness' leadership and experience to his Bulldogs' side, which he believes is starting to take shape quite nicely.
"We are really starting to balance out well now," he said.
"Obviosuly Matty is in his late 20's, we've got Jesse Margosis, Cal Dooley is in his mid 20's, Antony Forato is in his late 20's and then Steven Camp in his mid to late 20's.
"So we are starting to balance out really well with Timmy Doyle down back and Andrew Emery as well in that age group.
"Then we have these 10-15 guys that are 21 and under and we are getting that good balance.
"I think we are starting to get to the window of where these guys can step up and start to play their best footy."
