Turvey Park has strengthened their side ahead of the upcoming season with Matt Ness returning to Maher Oval

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 2:00pm
Matt Ness will be a welcome addition to the Bulldogs for the upcoming season. His last stint with Turvey was in 2021 where he played eight games.

Turvey Park has welcomed Matt Ness home for the upcoming season.

