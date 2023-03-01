The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, March 2

March 2 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Some observations have not been all that super

SOME TAKES NOT ALL THAT SUPER

All the talk about superannuation being wrecked because we have taken some early is just political waffle from the mismanagers.

