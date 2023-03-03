BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Not just a house, but a home full of charm and character - this red-brick property is looking for its next chapter. Be greeted by an array of custom features that will leave you in awe on entry. Look up and marvel at the high decorative ceilings, while your feet glide over polished floorboards.
Get ready to indulge in spacious living with your future home. Boasting three double bedrooms equipped with ample built-in robes as well as a sleepout that is accessible from two of the bedrooms, that can easily be transformed into an office or playroom.
You'll love the stunning bathroom elevated with floor-to-ceiling tiles and elegant fixtures, plus there's a second toilet.
Everyday living is ready to unfold in the open-concept living area that seamlessly combines the stylish modern kitchen with a walk-in pantry, the central dining area and the large well-lit lounge.
In the dining area a modern heater envelops you in warmth and comfort, complete with a brick-accent wall surround while the lounge has a bespoke media joinery unit.
Out back, enjoy an entertainer's timber deck that steps down to immaculate cottage-style gardens. There's also a large double lock up garage with rear lane access, plus an adjacent storage area and a solar system.
