Riverina residents have been asked to help keep emergency departments "for emergencies", as the latest data reveals a spike in the amount of people attending.
The Bureau of Health Information's quarterly report for October to December last year recorded 37,000 presentations at emergency departments (ED) across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD).
Compared to the same time in 2021, there's been almost 3000 more presentations, a jump of 8.5 per cent.
Wagga Base Hospital recorded a five per cent jump on the statistic, with 11,598 presentations to ED.
Executive director of medical services for the MLHD Professor Len Bruce said of the people who presented at casualty in the district, only 43 per cent were urgent or emergency cases.
"About 21,000 of those presentations were what we call semi-urgent or non-urgent presentations," he said.
"We would like to ask our community to support teams in emergency departments by really only accessing the emergency department for emergencies."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Professor Bruce attributed the rise in presentations to a range of factors, not just due to difficulties in accessing appointments with general practitioners.
"Clearly there is a nationwide of general practitioners which will impact access but our interaction with the [Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network] is that they work extremely hard," he said.
"There would have been a lot of patients who put off healthcare during the COVID pandemic, and they're now addressing a number of chronic health conditions which will obviously stretch primary care. It's also stretching us in terms of elective surgery."
The number of patients on the waiting list for elective surgeries in the MLHD rose by 19 per cent by the end of 2022 and 788 patients had waited longer than recommended for their procedures.
Orthopaedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries recorded the lowest amount of surgeries performed on time, with 32.7 per cent and 50.4 per cent respectively.
"We have increased the number of operating theatres and the number of overnight beds at Wagga Base Hospital, we're partnering with private providers in the district and we are also performing more surgical procedures in the district hospitals," Professor Bruce said.
"If you're a patient awaiting what is considered a low complexity procedure, we may be able to offer you surgery at a nearby town."
Wagga's ambulance responses also increased by 9.8 per cent, but median response times were the same or below statewide results.
Hospitals across the state experienced similar trends in demand, with an additional 13,758 presentations to EDs in NSW compared to the same time in 2021.
Bureau of Health Information chief executive Dr Diane Watson said ambulance and emergency department activity had followed an overall long-term increase trend in the latest quarter.
"While patients continued to wait longer for ambulance and hospital care than before the pandemic, there was improvement on a number of measures in October to December 2022 following record long waits in April to June 2022," said Dr Watson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.