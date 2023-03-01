Wagga Heat move to PCYC for 2023 season

Wagga Heat have settled on a new home for the 2023 Waratah League season, with all local games to be played in the new PCYC facility.
Heat will play ten home games on the new courts, with four scheduled in Sunday timeslots, more than any year in the past decade.
Head coach Zac Maloney said the new courts would bring a new atmosphere to games and have required some adjustment from the playing group.
"It's been a very positive preseason for us," Maloney said.
"We're getting used to the facility, it is different, it's a more open space.
"We've got the three courts in Wagga and they're all very different. At Bolton Park there's no give in the floor, it's a harder surface, Equex is very spongy, very bouncy, and PCYC falls into the middle of both of them.
"All courts have their pros and their cons, the biggest difference at the PCYC court is how open it is and how light is is during the day, I think that'll be the biggest difference."
Bolton Park has been the home of Wagga Heat since they first entered the state league, but the PCYC facility will offer more flexibility to the club as they look to grow, with hope for the addition of a women's team in coming seasons.
Maloney said that Equex Centre had also been considered for their new home, however to avoid stepping on netball toes and competing for the stadium on weekends, PCYC emerged as the best option.
Though it will be missed, Maloney said Bolton Park was the home of a lot of good and a lot of bad, and the side is looking forward to welcoming their opponents to PCYC.
"It's going to be interesting, at Bolton Park we have the big gallery and seating on one side, at PCYC we have seating on all four sides of the court. We've got some grandstands and some seating on the ends of the court," he said.
"It'll probably be a little bit less seating but it'll be a better atmosphere because we do have seating on every side of the court and the seats that we do have are going to look a lot more filled up.
"We'll be coping it from all four corners."
Ahead of the season start in three weeks Maloney is pleased with the state of his squad.
With more athletes present at tryouts than in the past 10 years, he said the talent pool in Wagga has continued to grow.
Most of the 2022 squad has returned for the 2023 season, with the third year coach keen to develop their game style further.
"Pretty well most of the guys from last year are back, which is a goal of mine, I think retention is very important," Maloney said.
"It's my third year as coach and it makes it a lot easier when a lot of the guys know the system and know how we play, it gives us time to focus on some new and different stuff."
With additional travel times and more Sunday games, Maloney said the side has a challenging year ahead of them.
"We haven't played a Sunday game in a while, in my 12 years I've only played Sunday three times. We have four double headers where we play on the Saturday night then again on the Sunday. So it's a pretty challenging draw, and you add in new teams where there's more travel, but that's part of the fun," he said.
"It is a draw though that if we're aiming to get into the finals, the finals draw is played on a Saturday, Sunday so having those double headers is a good chance to prepare us and get us ready, if we make it that far."
The 2023 Waratah League is set to begin on March 18, with Wagga Heat travelling to play Newcastle.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
