Children's Court hears former Albury teenager told victim he'd slit her throat

By Nigel McNay
March 1 2023 - 9:30am
'I'm going to slit your throat': Teen threatened sister over mobile phone

A Riverina teenager who threatened to slit his older sister's throat and kill her has been told he might as well go straight into custody if he kept using cannabis.

