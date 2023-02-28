The Daily Advertiser

Hardware issue causes '4G mobile outage' for Wagga Telstra customers

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra's services were down for about an hour on Wednesday morning. File picture

Telstra customers in Wagga woke up to no access to internet, calls or messages, with the service provider experiencing issues with 4G connections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.