Telstra customers in Wagga woke up to no access to internet, calls or messages, with the service provider experiencing issues with 4G connections.
Telstra's website says the network is currently experiencing an unplanned service interruption resulting in a "4G mobile outage" affecting those who live in the Wagga area about 6.30am.
The website initially estimated the issues might not be fixed until 10am.
Telstra removed the service interruption notification about 7.30am.
A Telstra spokesperson confirmed the outage was resolved about 8am.
"A hardware ssue that disrupted 4G and 5G services in and around Wagga Wagga this morning has been fixed. 3G, landline and nbn services were not affected at any stage," the spokesperson said.
"We know it wasn't a great start to the day and we thank everyone for their patience. Our technicians worked to get everyone back online as quickly as possible."
You can find planned and unplanned Telstra network outages on their website, or by contacting Telstra customer service.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
