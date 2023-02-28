Wagga people have farewelled a cooler than average summer, as the city scraped through its second straight year without hitting 40 degrees.
The average maximum across summer was 30.0 degrees, 0.8 degrees below average, while the average minimum was 14.4 degrees, 1.2 degrees below average.
The city recorded its hottest temperature of the season on February 17, when temperatures soared to 37.6 degrees.
Meanwhile, Wagga recorded its lowest temperature on December 9, with a minimum of just 4.1 degrees.
The season was also much wetter than usual, with Wagga recording a total of 170.8mm rain, 34 per cent above the average.
This is despite the city only receiving 19mm in February.
Wagga man Derek Motion picked Wagga beach to spend his last summer afternoon.
He said he'll miss all the extra hours of sunlight it has to offer. "I'm not looking forward to starting and finishing work when it's dark," he said.
Reann Shaw also spent the afternoon at the beach and said this summer has been really calm. "It's been spent having lunches at the river and the weather's been slightly better and not as humid as last year," she said.
While some will miss summer, local Ben Campbell has something better to look forward to.
"Summer's alright, but I love winter better," he said.
It might be autumn now, but summer temperatures are set to continue a bit longer with another five days of temperatures in the mid-low 30s.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
