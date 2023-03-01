Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi is pretty happy with how his side is looking following their first trial game against Yarrawonga over the weekend.
The Bulldogs put the fight right up to the Ovens & Murray powerhouses with the two sides locked at 47 apiece after the third quarter, before the Pigeons eventually ran out winners by two goals.
Mazzocchi did admit that both sides were missing a fair few players, but he was still happy with his side's first serious hit out.
"It was an early hit out for us," Mazzocchi said.
"But for the last couple of years we've been down to Yarrawonga and done our yearly camp there and this year we incorporated a game against Yarra.
"It was something different and very early in our preparation, but in the end I was glad we did it and it breaks up the pre-season nicely now.
"We have got another couple of weeks and then we head into Marrar and CSU as well.
"Yarra were undermanned and we were missing a fair few as well who will walk back into our first grade side.
"But it was a good competitive hit out."
The match provided Mazzocchi his first opportunity to watch new recruits Antony Forato and Hayden Smith in action and he was impressed with what he saw.
"Antony was very impressive so that was good," he said.
"Hayden also played and he had a really good input as well and there were a couple of guys that I was keen to have a look at.
"They were a couple of guys who probably struggled to make our team last year, but have had really good pre-seasons.
"One was Will Ashcroft who was probably our best forward on the day and also Henry Jenkins who had a really good game as well.
"I mean that's where we as a club are really looking to make our biggest improvement is through those young blokes taking that next step.
"Luke Fellows was also really good on the day and Jack Haggar had a really good day down back."
The Bulldogs have now been on the track for well over a month and Mazzocchi is pretty pleased with how things have been progressing at Maher Oval.
"They have had a good pre-season," he said.
"They have put the work in and we always get good numbers at training, so it means that the whole squad comes into the season pretty fit.
"We are turning our attention more to skills and game planning now and our injuries are fairly small at the moment.
"We have probably only got three or four at the moment that are not training, so touch wood it can stay that way."
