Mobile black spots are all too common across the Riverina, but with a major new electricity line set to be built through the region, one mayor is calling for an innovative solution.
Lockhart mayor Greg Verdon believes the HumeLink project, soon to go up across the region, could incorporate telecommunications hardware.
"With that new powerline coming across from South Australia, we're hopeful something could go on top of those towers to improve mobile coverage," Cr Verdon said.
Transgrid's HumeLink project plans to build three transmission lines between Maragle, Bannaby and Wagga, with towers expected to be up to 70 metres high.
"We think there's some opportunity for that," Cr Verdon said.
Cr Verdon said there are blackspots in parts of his shire that need addressing, including a stretch of the Olympic Highway at Yerong Creek.
"We've been in regular discussions with the Telstra Regional Manager," Cr Verdon said.
He said home businesses are hit particularly hard by mobile blackspots.
"Home businesses rely heavily on digital connectivity and I think it's an area that really needs to be addressed if we're to further progress as a shire," he said.
It comes as member for Riverina Michael McCormack strongly opposed claims the former Coalition government failed to improve mobile coverage across the Riverina during its time in government.
Responding to claims the Coalition government mismanaged the mobile blackspot program, Mr McCormack said when the former government took power in 2013, "Labor had not spent a cent on regional mobile black spot funding."
"In the years we were in power, nobody could point the finger and say we didn't do something," he said.
"We spent $875 million on regional black spot funding, which delivered more than 1270 new mobile base stations, more than 900 of which have been built.
"The rest are [now] either under contract or construction."
Mr McCormack further defended his government's record, saying every round of the mobile black spot scheme was "competitive."
"We worked with telcos, communities, councils and individuals to see where the greatest need was," he said.
The comments came in response to claims by Wagga resident Nick Spragg that Mr McCormack's "fundamentally inept government" failed to improve its management of the program five and a half years after a "scathing Australian National Audit Office report" was released.
Meanwhile, McCormack has accused Labor of "blatant pork barrelling" after the latest round of mobile black spot funding under the Albanese government allocated all projects to Labor seats with the exception of one Liberal seat in Sydney.
He argued the money would be far better spent in the regions and said there are many blackspots not far from Wagga.
These include at Borambala, near Yerong Creek, in parts of the Lockhart and Cootamundra-Gundagai local government areas, and also at Combaning Road near Temora.
It comes amid news Telstra will soon install more telco infrastructure to improve reception across the region.
Telstra regional general manager Chris Taylor said there are a number of new site build projects funded in the Riverina area this year that will deliver improved coverage and faster speeds.
"This includes a small cell at Yerong Creek and new mobile base stations at Yanco and Darlington Point - The Homestead," Mr Taylor said.
Mr Taylor said Telstra invests more than any other telco in regional and rural Australia.
"Our mobile network now covers one million square kilometres more than any other telco as a result," he said.
"Telstra's 4G and 3G coverage is available in the vast majority of places in the wider Riverina area."
Mr Taylor said a number of environmental factors can affect mobile coverage, such as the type of device being used, the distance from a tower, terrain such as hills and valleys, vegetation or buildings.
He went on to say providing regional connectivity is not just a Telstra responsibility.
"It's a challenge that must be shared between Federal, State and Local governments and with providers," he said.
"We continually investigate new opportunities to further expand our mobile coverage through our own investment as well as co-investment opportunities, and we have delivered new mobile coverage to a number of black spots in the region under the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program and Regional Connectivity Program."
Mr Taylor pointed out that some actions to improve coverage are already in the hands of the public.
"Residents can improve their mobile coverage by using their nbn connection to access Wi-Fi calling," he said.
"This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls.
"In some cases, mobile coverage in their home or vehicle can [also] be increased by fitting an external aerial or a phone booster.
"We also encourage business owners talk to their bank about connecting their EFTPOS terminals to their nbn or Wi-Fi connection to prevent delays in processing transactions."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
