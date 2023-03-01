Roadworks underway at two of Wagga's busiest intersections will improve road safety and accessibility around the health precinct, according to a Transport for NSW.
The $3.4 million dollar safety upgrade to the intersections will address public concerns about unsafe levels of congestion around Wagga Base Hospital, predicted to escalate when the multi-story carpark is completed.
From 2018 to 2023 at the Edward Street and Murray Street intersection there have been five crashes resulting in one serious injury and one moderate injury.
In the same period there have been 10 crashes at the Edward Street and Docker Street intersection resulting in three serious injuries and three moderate injuries.
"Work includes the installation of traffic lights at the intersection of Murray and Edward streets and reconfiguration of lanes for improved traffic efficiency at the intersection of Docker and Edward streets," a spokesperson for the agency said.
"The intersection improvements include construction of additional turning lanes and traffic islands to improve each intersections' safety for road users and capacity to handle heavy traffic volumes
"There will be the provision of dedicated right turning lanes from Edward Street into Murray Street, as well as extended right turning lanes from Docker Street into Edward Street by modifying the traffic islands."
IN OTHER NEWS:
With potholes an ongoing problem on many of Wagga's major roads, this major rehabilitation may take this from one of the most dangerous intersections, to one of the safest.
District works manager Peter Johnson said Transport for NSW appreciated the community's patience with the works.
"These works are carried out which will ultimately result in an improved experience for all motorists at these intersections," Mr Johnson said.
"From next week there will be lane closures in place to allow us to carry out road resurfacing and the installation of traffic lights.
"We ask all road users to follow the signs and direction of traffic controllers for the safety of motorists and workers."
Transport for NSW is upgrading the two intersections on behalf of Health Infrastructure as part of the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital Redevelopment project. Work is currently progressing on schedule, and expected for completion in May.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.