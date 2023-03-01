The Daily Advertiser

Transport for NSW partner with Wagga Health precinct for major road upgrade

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
March 2 2023 - 10:00am
Roadworks and the installation of traffic lights are already underway at the intersections of Edward and Murray streets.

Roadworks underway at two of Wagga's busiest intersections will improve road safety and accessibility around the health precinct, according to a Transport for NSW.

