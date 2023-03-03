BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 5
You'll be captivated from the moment you see this beautiful red-brick home.
The design is a real showstopper featuring high ceilings, timber flooring spanning the full width of the home, freshly painted walls creating an atmosphere of warmth, relaxation and brightness throughout.
The heart of the home greets you as you enter through the front door, featuring stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, dishwasher, quality cabinetry and drawers with ample space.
The warm tones and attention to design and finish is a true credit to the owner's precision - it is the perfect family oasis.
The lounge features a large window inviting an abundance of natural light and large enough for multiple seating areas or layouts.
Quality heating and cooling will excite with reverse-cycle ducted through the whole residence and a fireplace in the living area.
All bedrooms are of generous proportions, with built-in robes and ceiling fans.
The bedrooms come with great flexibility to use rooms as multipurpose i.e office or theatre room - these are just some of the endless opportunities you will discover.
Main bathroom continues the design flair with an open entry, double basin, bath and shower with a separate toilet.
The main bedroom suite is located on the left side of the home, it is grand in size and provides a large walk-in robe and ensuite to top it off.
Enjoy a double lockup garage, with an added storage room, a powered shed, granny flat, living, bedroom and bathroom, ideal as a guest quarters or teenage retreat.
Save on electricity bills year round with solar panels fitted to both the house and the granny flat.
The in-ground salt-water pool and slide is perfect for the hot summers offering hours of fun and games.
Combine this with the centred entertaining area to the rear view with views of the pool, this really is a complete package.
For the hobbyist or someone looking to get that extra bit of privacy, the abundance of shedding and land is surely a show stopper.
Positioned on the edge of town boasting a rural outlook, this fully-fenced home on five acres is not going to disappoint
This property is a must to inspect to truly appreciate the endless value that is on offer.
