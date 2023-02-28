Energy and land use will be front and centre in Wagga on Wednesday with Labor's shadow energy minister ready to "front up" to tough questions in a debate without the government's relevant minister.
The divisive and key regional issue, which is the sixth and final topic of debate in events held by NSW Farmers across the state in recent weeks, is expected to attract Riverina renewable energy project protesters.
Labor Shadow Minister for Energy and Climate Change Jihad Dib said the debate was a good opportunity to discuss how energy transition will be tackled.
"Wagga is an agricultural heartland and so, in any discussions impacting this, we need to ensure that we preserve prime agricultural land in a way that strikes the right balance with our future energy needs," Mr Dib said.
Mr Dib said communities in the state's southwest were being asked to shoulder a large part of critical infrastructure needs for NSW.
"So the only respectful thing is to front up, to listen and to genuinely engage with the community so we can chart the best path forward, together," he said.
Solar farms and major projects like HumeLink and EnergyConnect around the Wagga region have been a continuing source of controversy amongst land owners.
The debate will also be attended by representatives from the Nationals, Greens, One Nation and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.
Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean will be a noticeable absence due to a schedule clash after his office showed The Daily Advertiser they did not receive an official invite until Tuesday last week.
The treasurer will attend pre-arranged events in Newcastle and the Central Coast on Wednesday which a spokesperson for his office said meant he could not be in Wagga.
Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang, who will represent the coalition in the debate, said he did not necessarily "think that Matt Kean staying in Sydney was a bad thing".
"In reality, Matt Kean is a divisive personality and sometimes answers on issues such as this are better served by having a local lens," Mr Fang said.
Mr Kean was asked what key issues he would have addressed were he able to attend the locally-held debate as well as whether he would visit the region before the election but did not respond.
Liberal candidate for Wagga Julia Ham was not aware of the debate until this week and said there was "a breakdown in communication" in giving Mr Kean enough notice to attend.
"We're lucky that we've got Wes Fang representing the coalition," Ms Ham said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
