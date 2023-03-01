NICK Heywood has secured the ride on Country Championships equal favourite Testator Silens in Sunday's south east qualifier at Moruya.
Heywood will make his return to the saddle at Dubbo on Friday, just in time to take the ride on Testator Silens in the $150,000 SERA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).
Heywood has been sidelined since late November when he sustained a fractured knee after a fall on the Wagga Riverside track.
The 27-year-old had been in brilliant form leading up to the fall but is looking forward to a return this week after more than three months out.
"It's been frustrating but it's part of the job," Heywood said.
"The first couple of weeks I enjoyed a bit of a break away from it but by the end I was keen to get back and into it.
"I've been back riding work for four weeks now. Normallly I only give myself a week or two but this time I thought I'd take my time and try to find a decent one to come back for and I thought it might be that."
Testator Silens is a winner of five of his 11 starts and ran seventh to Another One in last year's Country Championships Final.
Heywood has never ridden Testator Silens in a race but is happy to be aboard him in the qualifier, particuarly after his first-up seventh behind Quantico at group three level at Randwick last month.
"He's a bit of a rogue, he's not the easiest horse to ride but with a big weight, 59 kilograms, there will be no dead weight," Heywood said.
"There's probably four in it that are the ones to beat, but he's class, ran in a group three the other day and got beaten less than two (lengths) so on form he's the one to beat. He's just going to need a bit of luck in those types of races."
Heywood has four rides at Dubbo on Friday and then will head to Moruya on Sunday and Wagga on Monday as he looks to hit the ground running on return.
He and his partner, apprentice jockey Hannah Williams, both recently made the move to Goulburn from Wagga.
Williams is now apprenticed to Danielle Seib and Heywood said it is working out well for both of them.
"It's close to the provincial tracks and the city so it's worked out well," he said.
"It's good for me, it's saved a fair few hours in the car for trackwork at Canberra or Goulburn. If I do get the odd provincial ride or one in a Highway, it's only two hours down the road."
RACING lost a good man in Wagga's Greg Adams last week.
Adams passed away last Wednesday, aged 83, and was laid to rest on Tuesday.
A regular at the races throughout the district, Adams was best known for his work with the Wagga Racing Supporters Club.
Adams was the initiator of the group, that turns 30 this year. The group's initial trip was to the Broken Hill races and since then, they have been to race meetings far and wide, including every capital city in Australia.
Adams, the first life member of the club, played an integral part in the group standing four candidates for the Murrumbidgee Turf Club board, three of which were successful.
He also played a big part in the club's annual awards, which recognised outstanding achievements or contributions to the industry locally.
Adams also pencilled for Gundagai bookmaker Bruce McCarthy for many years.
He was a passionate racing man who made a great contribution to the industry and will be greatly missed.
THE decision to create a second Country Championships wildcard in the southern part of the state is expected to see a much stronger Southern District presence.
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs plans to go that way with Tap 'N' Run and Baledon, as well as potentially Prophet's Daughter should she elevate her racing high enough in time.
"At this stage we would certainly look at taking both of those (Tap 'N' Run and Baledon)," Stubbs said.
"The only thing with Baledon, he might have a bit of a problem with his benchmark. I'd say it will be a fairly high benchmark, the repechage.
"Prophet's Daughter, she was never going to run (in the qualifier) but if she happens to step up in the next run or two, we'll consider.
"Previously it was an impossible task to get to the repechage but now it's quite achievable and a great move."
Donna Scott is also planning to second Gusonic to the wildcard, pending the all clear from the vets after Saturday's seventh-placed finish.
"If he happens to be alright, he'll go that way," Scott said.
"Now that we've got this race closer to home, it's something definitely worth thinking about."
Scott had La Sante go amiss just days out from the Albury qualifier and he will now be given some time before coming back into work.
The Mitch Beer-trained Scarlet Prince, who ran fifth, will now head towards the Corowa Cup.
It was Albury horses who again dominated on their home track in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier.
Every year the heat has been held at Albury, the winner has come from the border city. This year, eight of the first nine horses across the line were from Albury.
The $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card (1400m) will be held at Goulburn on Friday, March 17.
ON THE SDRA Country Championships Qualifier, there has been one common theme to the last three winners.
Former Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Scott Sanbrook has managed the last three winning jockeys. He managed Nick Heywood when he scored back-to-back wins on Another One in 2021 and 2022, and manages Jason Lyon, who was aboard Bianco Vilano last Saturday.
Sanbrook was at the MTC when the Country Championships was first established and remains heavily involved in the racing industry while also performing his role as chief executive of Committee 4 Wagga.
ALBURY apprentice Fiona Sandkuhl hopes to gain clearance to ride on Wangaratta Cup day on Saturday.
Sandkuhl came off one of Mitch Beer's horses at trackwork at Albury on Monday morning and was taken to hospital with hip pain.
Fortunately, Sandkuhl escaped serious injury and after missing rides at Benalla on Monday, she hopes to be back in the saddle at Wangaratta on Saturday.
A NUMBER of Southern District gallopers are among the nominations for the $100,000 Wangaratta Cup (2000m) on Saturday.
Tim Donnelly's Mr Gee, Rodger Waters' Lumber Dream and Mitch Beer's Perfect Illusion are all nominated for the feature.
Perfect Illusion has returned to Beer after a campaign with Richard and Chantelle Jolly, where he won two Saturday races in Adelaide.
GALLOPS
Saturday: Berrigan (non-TAB)
Monday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Sunday: Temora (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
