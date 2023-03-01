The Daily Advertiser

Nick Heywood has secured the ride on Testator Silens as he readies to make his return to the races

MM
By Matt Malone
March 1 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Heywood will make his return to race-riding this week after more than three months on the sidelines due to a knee injury. Picture by Les Smith

NICK Heywood has secured the ride on Country Championships equal favourite Testator Silens in Sunday's south east qualifier at Moruya.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.