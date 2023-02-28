The Daily Advertiser

Tumut co-coach Lachlan Bristow has been ruled out of Riverina's clash against Monaro

By Matt Malone
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:05pm
Tumut co-coach Lachlan Bristow will miss Riverina's opening game of their Country Championships game through injury. Picture by Les Smith

GROUP Nine's Weissel Medallist, Lachlan Bristow, has been ruled out for Riverina's opening round of the Country Championships on Sunday.

