WAGGA PSSA will send a strong contingent of swimmers to next week's Riverina carnival.
The Wagga PSSA swimming carnival was held at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Monday where a number of rising stars showed their prowess in the pool.
It was Wagga Public School who claimed the champion school title on the day, with Lake Albert Public School and South Wagga Public School filling out the podium places.
Lake Albert Public School's Timothy Dwyer produced the only record-breaking performance of the day as he went on to capture the 11 years boy age champion title.
Dwyer set a new record time of 39.10 seconds for the 11 years 50m backstroke.
Wagga PSSA swimming carnival convenor Georgia Mullins praised all schools involved.
"The day was very successful with great school spirit and participation," Mullins said.
"All students represented their schools with pride and gave their best effort.
"Our staff and parent representatives did an amazing job in assisting with the running of the carnival and this is greatly appreciated. A special thanks for Bron Lawrence for volunteering her time as technical judge and Year 9 and 10 students from The Rock Central School for timekeeping."
The top performers will now represent Wagga PSSA at the Riverina PSSA Swimming Carnival in Leeton next Monday.
Junior girl: Millicent Rake (WWPS)
Junior boy: Spencer Gray (KPS)
11 year girl: Tahlia Maher (WWPS)
11 year boy: Timothy Dwyer (LAPS)
Senior girl: Chloe Simmonds (WWPS)
Senior boy: Hamish Beggs (WWPS)
