The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Timothy Dwyer the only record breaker at Wagga PSSA swimming carnival

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert Public School's Timothy Dwyer was one of the standout swimmers at the Wagga PSSA swimming carnival at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Monday. Picture by Madeline Begley

WAGGA PSSA will send a strong contingent of swimmers to next week's Riverina carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.