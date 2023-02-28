The Daily Advertiser

Committee 4 Wagga's school leadership program participants value group over glory.

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
February 28 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School Leaders Program participants Rylan Mahoney, Tisha Bahri and Fatemeh Abbasi. Image by Madeline Begley for the DA.

Future leaders were given an early opportunity to pitch themselves to the public ahead of six months of workshops that could determine the direction of their future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.