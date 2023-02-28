Wild horse population management in the Kosciuszko National Park has become a key state election issue dividing Wagga's candidates.
Incumbent Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr said feral animal management was one of his priorities this election, calling the 2018 Wild Horses Act 'Brumby Bill' introduced by former Monaro MP John Barilaro "a failure" when it comes to managing their population in the Kosciuzko National Park sustainably.
"The Bill assigns a special status to the wild horses ahead of all other plant and animal species in the park and the management plan just isn't working," he said.
"We need to treat the brumby like any other invasive species and reduce numbers."
The added protections saw populations increase rapidly, prompting experts to begin advocating for stronger management strategies from the NSW government.
Former National Parks Regional Manager for the Snowy Mountains Ross Mckinney said he had seen the devastation first-hand since the early 1970s.
"I am saddened and angered at the damage I see these horses causing to sensitive natural environments and our water catchments," he said.
"In the 70s I could drink from any stream I wanted to in Kosciuszko National Park. Now I would never drink from any stream due to the pollution by feral horses."
Wagga's Labor and Greens candidates - Keryn Foley and Ray Goodlass - agreed with Dr McGirr more action was needed to begin to control horse populations.
"It is concerning that the number of horses continues to grow," Ms Foley said.
"We urge the government to continue with the horse management plan that will reduce the number of feral horses."
Liberal candidate for Wagga Julia Ham said she was opposed to repealing the Act.
"The Government had worked long and hard with various stakeholder to get the right balance, in relation to protecting our heritage and the most sensitive parts of the Park," she said.
"Repealing the Act takes everything back to square one, doing away with all of the consultation work that has taken place, without achieving anything for the brumbies or the Park."
Nationals candidate for Wagga Andrianna Benjamin was contacted for comment.
The latest survey of wild brumbies in Kosciuszko National Park conducted by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) found populations had increased by 31 per cent in two years.
Completed in November last year, the survey estimated there were between 14,501 and 23,535.
The Kosciuszko National Park Wild Horse Heritage Management Plan requires NPWS to reduce the population to 3000 by 2027.
Dr McGirr called better management strategies to control horse numbers in the park.
"I want to see as many brumbies rehomed as possible, but a variety of methods will need to be employed to keep numbers down and keep numbers sustainable," he said.
"The future of the park is on a precipice, and we need to take action."
In a release detailing his election priorities, Dr McGirr said his support for the incoming government will depend on their policies for feral animal management.
He also wants to see the continuation of a regional health minister portfolio, the introduction of cashless gaming and increased housing supply.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
