Wagga's mayor has asked locally-based MLC Wes Fang to apologise for comments made about him and council as an ugly fight over the old ambulance station purchase continues.
Dallas Tout will seek the apology on behalf of council after Mr Fang said earlier this month the mayor was "almost deliberately misleading the Wagga population" over correspondence with state government.
"But as with all relationships, apologies that are forthcoming need to be sincere, faithful and impartial," Cr Tout said during the Monday council meeting.
"One can be requested but whether that is forthcoming or not, it's not up to me, it's up to Mr Fang."
The long-running inter-governmental stoush started when council sought answers for why it paid $610,000 for Wagga's historic ambulance station in early 2022 but other NSW councils received similar assets for $1.
Through it, both parties have thrown barbs of "childish" and self-serving behaviour coming from the other.
The most recent disagreement is over a follow-up, "please explain" letter sent by council to Premier Dominic Perrottet's office on August 29 and the subsequent lack of response regarding the local issue.
Cr Tout claims the letter was received with confirmation but never responded to and Mr Fang claims the letter was never received at all.
The two men reportedly had a conversation about the August 29 letter prior to the January 30 council meeting in which Cr Tout said he affirmed the confirmed reception of the letter to Mr Fang.
Mr Fang told The Daily Advertiser in that same conversation the pair discussed how the letter's initial submission had not only "bounced back" but was never received by the premier's office.
"The fact that he held a press conference the next day and did not declare that to everybody I think was disingenuous and its omission could only have been to mislead the public," Mr Fang said.
Mr Fang said the issue should have been put to bed months ago and doubled down on his description of WWCC as "childish".
Councillor Rod Kendall also requested an apology from Mr Fang on Monday evening.
"It effectively says that Mr Fang has lied or at least misled the public of Wagga in relation to our communication and our timely communication with state parliament and with our parliamentarians," Cr Kendall said.
"It's an offence at local government level. I don't know if it's an offence at state government level, but to me it's an offence morally."
Mr Kendall told The Daily Advertiser the August 29 letter may not have found its way to the correct person within the premier's office despite its reportedly confirmed receipt.
"But that's no reason for Wes to claim we're acting in an inappropriate manner," Cr Kendall said.
"Wes should be apologising for state government not managing its correspondence if that's the case.
"All we want is a substantive reply - we just want to know why we were treated differently."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
