Tumut woman to pay out the mortgage after $100,000 Lucky Lotteries win

By Daisy Huntly
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 1:26pm
A Tumut woman is $100,000 richer after Tuesday's draw. Picture supplied

A Tumut woman is living the dream after a lottery win that will see her completely wipe the mortgage.

