Brandon Demmery currently sits second in the Supersport 300 standings after a strong opening round at Phillip Island

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Brandon Demmery picked up a win in race two at Phillip Island and currently sits second in the standings. Picture from ASBK

It has been a solid start to the Supersport 300 season for Brandon Demmery as he exits the first round of the series second in the points standings.

