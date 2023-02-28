It has been a solid start to the Supersport 300 season for Brandon Demmery as he exits the first round of the series second in the points standings.
Demmery recorded a second, first and ninth throughout the three races and he was reasonably happy with the performance.
Demmery was however less impressed with his qualifying as he only managed to qualify in 12th place
"That's our biggest issue," Demmery said.
"We had a bad qualifying and it definitely made things hard.
"The first few races we were able to get to the front of the pack early in the race and that helped out a lot.
"But then the last one was not a great start and we ended up buried in the field."
Despite the poor qualifying, Demmery said there was still a lot of positives to take from the weekend.
"In qualifying we made some mistakes in the set up of the bike, we needed to try something and we went the wrong way," he said.
"We reverted back to what we were doing for the race and picked up two seconds a lap.
"So we definitely had the speed to qualify at the front, we just didn't get it done with a little mistake."
The Australian Superbike Championship ran alongside the World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island over the weekend.
Demmery said it was a great experience to share the track with some top name riders, especially when he had a former champion in his garage.
"It was definitely a good experience," he said.
"This year we have got Troy Corser in my corner as a rider coach and he's also helping out with the management of the team.
"So we had a lot of interest because of him being a two-time World Superbike champion and having him around the pits."
Demmery said that getting Corser on board for the 2023 season came through the two chatting at his work.
"I work here in one of the motorbike dealerships in Wollongong," he said.
"He came in one day and we just started chatting.
"We hit it off and he expressed some interest in running or assisting with some sort of race team.
"I was doing nothing at the time and thought I've got a race team and bikes and equipment just sitting at home.
"So I called him a week or two later and we put something together."
Demmery said that Corser's guidance has been fantastic as he looks to put together a strong campaign in this year's championship.
"It's been incredible," he said.
"He knows so much about racing motorbikes and it's also the the little things like diet stuff and training.
"He has definitely got a wealth of knowledge and experience and he is passing on a lot more than just riding a motorbike."
Demmery heads into the second round of the series at Sydney Motorsport Park in second place in standings behind Jai Russo.
Despite a frustrating weekend, he is glad to still come away with a good haul of points from a track that he has struggled with in the past.
"One point off the lead is positive, but it's also a little bit frustrating," he said.
"We were definitely in control of that for the first two races, so it's a bit disappointing but I think we are taking a lot away from the weekend.
"We have got a lot to build on and have got a really good haul of points which is something I've always struggled with at Phillip Island.
"It's not really my favourite track, so to come away there second and with a whole bunch of points is really positive and a good start to my year.
"Just a huge thanks to the team, sponsors and everyone that puts this all together as I can't do it without them."
