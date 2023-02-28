It has been a solid start to this year's Tour de Riverina series with 45 riders taking on the first race on Sunday.
The Raymond Jarratt Classic opened this year's calendar with Daniel Luke from Albury taking out the title ahead of Yarrawonga's Max Holgate and Echuca's Aaron Mulkearns.
Sean Smith was the leading Wagga rider and he was pretty happy with his fourth place finish.
"It wasn't too bad," Smith said.
"I rolled in fourth and I'm pretty happy with the result.
"It was a pretty tough race, Daniel Luke and I were off from scratch chasing down the bunch in front of us."
Although not facing extreme heat throughout the race, Smith explained that the wind definitely played a factor.
"The conditions weren't too bad," he said.
"There was a bit of a headwind going out which turned into a crosswind.
"Then on the way back there was a bit of a crosswind again and in the last few k's there was a bit of a cross tail coming into the finish."
Despite a pretty good preparation in the lead up to the race, Smith admitted that he was definitely feeling it in the last few kilometres.
"I was pretty gassed," he said.
"Daniel Luke made a few attacks and everyone looked around and I was the one closing those attacks.
"By the time I closed the last one, I found myself on the front coming into the finish which wasn't ideal and I just got rolled at the end."
Smith was also pretty impressed with the turn out, with the 45 entrants a vast increase to the 28 they received last year.
"It was a good turnout," he said.
"It was well run by the club down there and it was great."
Smith will be back on the bike this weekend with him looking forward to competing in the Tolland Open.
"It's always a hard hit out at the Tolland Open," he said.
"There should be plenty of numbers there again this year and I've got a few guys from the team coming down.
"It should be a fast race I reckon."
The event is set for a major boost with a number of National Road Series (NRS) riders venturing to Wagga from Smith's Criterion Racing.
Smith also said that he expects some riders from Myles Stewart's team ARA Pro Cycling Sunshine Coast to compete in the event.
"I know Myles with his team has a few coming down," he said.
"So I gathered a few of my boys and I think there is at least three or four coming down for a bit of a hit out."
Smith said it was fantastic to have such quality cyclists making the journey down to Wagga for the classic.
"The open has always been quite a prominent event and everyone sort of knows about it," he said.
"It's just getting the word out and getting them to come down, so it should be good."
Raymond Jarratt Classic results
1 Daniel Luke (Albury)
2 Max Holgate (Yarrawonga)
3 Aaron Mulkearns (Echuca)
4 Sean Smith (Tolland)
5 Shayne Kirby (Seymour)
6 Titus Madeley (Wagga)
7 Kevin Laffy (Echuca)
8 Craig McAlister (Northern Vets)
9 David Mann (Albury)
10 Nigel Dunstone (Griffith)
Fastest time - Daniel Luke 1:13:14
