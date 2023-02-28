The Daily Advertiser

It has been a solid start to the Tour de Riverina for Sean Smith with him recording a fourth place finish in the Raymond Jarratt Classic

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Smith finished fourth in the opening race of the Tour de Riverina series on Sunday. Picture supplied

It has been a solid start to this year's Tour de Riverina series with 45 riders taking on the first race on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.