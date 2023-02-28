The Daily Advertiser

Lifelong Wagga friends John Patton and Andrew Price have launched Thunderbet

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 28 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 7:30pm
Andrew Price and John Patton at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday ahead of this week's launch of their new online bookmaking business, Thunderbet. Picture by Madeline Begley

WHAT started out as organising Melbourne Cup sweeps together in the playground will transform into Australia's newest corporate bookmaker this week.

