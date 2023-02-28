WHAT started out as organising Melbourne Cup sweeps together in the playground will transform into Australia's newest corporate bookmaker this week.
After almost 20 years as a bookmaker, John Patton will move into the online space with lifelong friend and business partner Andrew Price.
The pair have formed Thunderbet, which is set for a soft launch on Wednesday, followed by the app going online next Tuesday, March 7.
The project has been 12 months in the making as Thunderbet becomes the latest company to enter the competitive market of corporate bookmaking.
"I saw a lot of my clients going to corporates and that was initially one of the reasons behind it," Patton said.
"I saw some of our clients over the years, not only with myself, but also with Dad, having a phone and having a bet elsewhere.
"We thought people know us personally so instead of just being a number, we hope to bring a corporate bookmaker to the bush, more or less.
"Being on-course bookmakers going online and being Australian-owned, we can concentrate not only on people who get an account but people we see at the races every day."
Price also hails from a bookmaking background.
He and Patton formed Melbourne Cup sweeps in the schoolyard at Tatton as youngsters. He later would work for Patton's legendary father Tom, once he left school before going on to work in the law industry for the past 15 years.
"We joke about running Melbourne Cup sweeps and doing stuff when we were in year three or four at school and here we are 35 years later," Price, the managing director of Thunderbet, said.
"Years ago, when I left school, I worked for Tom pencilling bets."
Price said Thunderbet will have a focus on country racing and country punters.
"We probably say that we're very different to the larger corporates. There's a real focus on the country and we look at it like it's an extension of on-course bookmaking," he said.
"We know a lot of people who bet with us, it's just now that they can do it online.
"We'll offer all the other markets...but our focus is the country, we're pitching this at country people. Obviously we're both country blokes and that's our go. It's more a personal type thing than what the corporates are."
Thunderbet will offer markets across all codes of racing and sport.
They also plan to have a charity bet each month where one punter will nominate a selected charity, where the winnings will be donated to.
Patton and Price are in the process of adding two staff members to begin in coming weeks and hope to create another one or two positions in the following months.
The company will be based out of Murrumbidgee Turf Club in Wagga and still plans to have an on-course presence at selected feature country race meetings throughout the year.
The Wagga pair are looking forward to the launch after putting in a mountain of work to get to this point.
"We've been setting it up for about 12 months," Price said.
"The last six months have been reasonably full-time, getting it all together, lots of compliance, dealing with Betmakers on the technology side, there's been a lot."
