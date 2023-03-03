Artistic packages, large storage containers and exotic ingredients have completely filled almost all of the empty spaces across Corinna Sheather's home.
The chaotic collection of items have become commonplace in the Forest Hill house ever since Mrs Sheather launched her online tea business in November.
She is part of a growing cohort of Riverina residents who are reaping the benefits of running an entire business from the comfort of their own homes.
"Because it's just at home we don't really feel the costs of the electricity or anything. We are just pushing through with getting the tea out there," Mrs Sheather said.
Micro-businesses across the region are quietly enjoying reprieve from some of the most daunting challenges being faced by larger businesses such as energy costs, insurance prices and the worker shortage.
Emma Grant runs the River and Wren Market at the Wagga Showgrounds each month, which showcases handmade and homegrown wares from across the Riverina.
She said there is an incredible variety of businesses being run out of the region's sheds, spare rooms and kitchens, many of which could go on to become very successful.
"There's just a whole gamut of people that are running businesses from home to either make additional income or even as their main source of income," Ms Grant said.
Running a business from home appeals to many people due to the flexibility and budget savings. Often what begins as a side hustle or lockdown hobby slowly spirals into a full-blown career.
Ms Grant said many young parents look towards it as a way to keep working without having to leave their children's side.
"Micro-business just fits into life so well. They don't have to worry about staff, rent, or the insurances that come with having a shopfront," she said.
Mrs Sheather quit her job as a receptionist at a Wagga hotel about one year ago to focus on building up R TEA.
Since launching in late November, she has sold products at markets in Sydney, Canberra and Wagga, as well as built up a relatively successful online shop.
"It was really scary to do it, especially after COVID, but it's going really good. We have at least one buyer every day," Mrs Sheather said.
Stay-at-home mum Tammie Driscoll turned her passion for healthy treats into a micro-business about three years ago.
Run out of her Lockhart home, Delicious Nutritious Treats by Tammie was a way to make extra funds without having to leave home.
"It's just the flexibility of being able to work around family and other commitments which is really good," Mrs Driscoll said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
