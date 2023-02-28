The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Wagga City's under 16's side claimed a confidence boosting win ahead of finals defeating Wagga RSL Black by 62-runs

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 28 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Friend plays a shot during Wagga City's win against Wagga RSL Black on Friday afternoon. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City will head into finals with some confidence after claiming a strong 62-run win in their final regular season game against Wagga RSL Black.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.