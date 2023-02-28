Wagga City will head into finals with some confidence after claiming a strong 62-run win in their final regular season game against Wagga RSL Black.
The Cats have been one of the heavyweights of the under 16's competition this season and will face South Wagga Blue on Friday afternoon for a spot in the grand final.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, it wasn't the greatest start for the Cats with them falling to 2-2 in the opening two overs.
From there though, the Cats began to turn things around with Finn Jenkins (27) helping to turn the momentum back in Wagga City's favour.
Vaughn Jenkins (33) and Jude Fuller (32) also made healthy contributions at the end of the innings to help the Cats reach a total of 7-166.
Cats coach Drew Jenkins was pretty happy with the batting performance from his side with them recovering from a slow start to post a pretty competitive total.
"We tried a different opening combination," Jenkins said.
"They could've gone out in a big way and smashed a few, but it didn't work in our favour then.
"But we have got the kids who can work the ball around in the middle there like Jude and Vaughn who came in and played sensibly.
"You try these big opening combinations and see if it works, but if it doesn't you are still in the game."
RSL got off to a terrific start to their chase with openers Lachlan Bomm (26) and Myles Cornell (21) getting the Bulldogs through the opening few overs without loss.
However Angus Lee (3-13) was able to dismiss both openers to swing momentum back into the Cats favour.
Braith Gain (24) put up some resistance for the Bulldogs, however the class of the Cats shone through with RSL being dismissed for 104 with Lachlan Friend (3-4) finishing with the best figures with the ball.
Across the other games in the under 16's competition Lake Albert Maroon (8-103) defeated Lake Albert Gold (9-98) while South Wagga White (5-103) beat St Michaels (9-99).
In the other under 16's game South Wagga Blue (6-59) defeated Wagga RSL Orange (58).
In under 14's action Wagga City (5-196) defeated Lake Albert Maroon (6-88) while St Michaels (182) beat Wagga RSL (5-133).
In the other under 14's game South Wagga (1-87) defeated Lake Albert Gold (7-84).
In the under 13's competition St Michaels Blue (6-148) defeated South Wagga (8-134) while Wagga City (1-104) defeated Kooringal (8-100).
While in the under 12's Kooringal Gold (6-206) defeated St Michaels (6-58) while Lake Albert Maroon (4-81) beat Wagga RSL (7-80).
