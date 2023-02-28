The Daily Advertiser

Liberty petrol station approved despite eucalyptus removal fears, demand questions

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated February 28 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga councillors voted to approve the proposed Liberty service station, earmarked for an empty lot on Hammond Avenue in East Wagga. Picture by Madeline Begley

The construction of a new Wagga petrol station has been approved, despite a councillor raising concerns with the planned removal of a eucalyptus tree and questioning demand for the business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.