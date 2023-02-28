The construction of a new Wagga petrol station has been approved, despite a councillor raising concerns with the planned removal of a eucalyptus tree and questioning demand for the business.
Expected to cost about $1.8 million, the Liberty service station will be constructed on an empty Hammond Avenue lot in East Wagga, about four kilometres from the CBD.
It includes a convenience store and enough petrol bowsers to fuel up to sixteen cars and four trucks at any given time.
MMJ Real Estate senior town planner Jessica Lauretti, who is managing the project on behalf of the developers, said the additional petrol station will be a "great outcome" for Wagga.
"The Hammond Avenue corridor of East Wagga continues to undergo renewal and this development is considered to continue to be in line with the overall improvement of this area," Ms Lauretti said.
The project involves the removal of up to six trees, which will be replaced by mature Evergreen trees along the edges of the lot.
Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon believes a large eucalyptus being removed from the site could be up to 50 years old.
She said it was short-minded to remove such an old and beneficial tree, even if it was being replaced by multiple saplings.
"We don't have many remaining eucalypts in this whole LGA ... and I just think we are letting these trees go one after another under the idea that it's OK to just replace them with lots of immature trees," Cr McKinnon said.
"Nature doesn't work that way and the services [from very mature trees] around cooling, habitat and canopy cover - there's no replacing that."
The petrol station will be the 12th fuel stop along the stretch of the Sturt Highway which travels through Wagga, raising questions as to whether there is enough demand for so many competing businesses.
Cr McKinnon said she has received comments from residents pointing out the number of existing servos and asking "why on Earth another one is being put up".
Wagga is awaiting a final decision on the proposal for a heavy vehicle bypass around the city, meaning the Sturt Highway is still a vital thoroughfare used by hundreds of trucks on a daily basis.
Labor councillor Dan Hayes said this meant the road would likely continue to attract petrol stations and other similar proposals.
He said Wagga City Council should consider a policy which requires any trees removed for developments to be replaced by five-to-one.
"I take the point from Cr McKinnon that a mature tree is not the same as a sapling, but that tree that is being referred to was a sapling at some point as well," Cr Hayes said.
"If you think in terms of decades and we are replacing them at a high-level then councillors in 50 years will say 'God I'm glad all these mature trees were planted in lieu of one', but I would like to see that in a policy."
Cr McKinnon was the only councillor to oppose the development while Mick Henderson, Richard Foley, Dallas Tout, Amelia Parkins and Dan Hayes all voted in support.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
