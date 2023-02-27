Mater Dei Catholic College has claimed a thrilling Byrnes Shield final by one-run against Kildare Catholic College.
In a topsy-turvy final, it came down to the last ball of Kildare's innings with Lincoln Lauder dismissing Isaac Gooden and ensuring Mater Dei went back-to-back.
Mater Dei captain Lewis Pulver was thrilled to get the win with his side showing remarkable courage to fight until the end.
"What a game, that was ridiculous," Pulver said.
"We batted pretty well and with 140 on the board I thought we were in the box seat there, but there was a bit of lacklustre fielding which has been pretty much the tale of our tournament.
"That really let us down through the middle overs, but just that end push and just the heart from the boys to defend 15-runs off three overs was a pretty good effort.
"Credit to all the boys, that was a special win."
After losing the toss and sent into bat, Mater Dei got off to a great start through openers Beau Edmunds (54) and Lauder (15) who guided their side through the first 11-overs without loss.
Pulver praised Edmunds innings with him helping set his side up for a big total.
"Beau is a class batsman and he's been playing first grade for most of the year," he said.
"He always picks the gaps and runs hard and just does everything correct which is always what you need."
Despite the strong start from Mater Dei, Kildare edged their way back into the contest through the middle overs with Cooper Manson (2-24) and Augustine Lyons (2-20) helping to keep the pressure on.
Mater Dei were sitting at 3-85 with four overs to go, before Jed Guthrie (35no) swung the momentum back in his sides favour.
Mater Dei would score 54-runs from the final four overs to get them to a total of 5-139 with Pulver impressed with Guthrie's cameo at the end of their innings.
"Big Jed Guthrie he unloaded some bombs which was nice," he said.
"He can hit a ball that kid, so it is always good to have him coming in at the end."
Chasing 140 for victory, Kildare's innings didn't get off to the greatest start with them sitting at 3-40 after the loss of Manson (13).
However, Jed Bevan (34) and Myles Guy (39) would then swing the momentum back into their favour as they put on 52-runs in four overs to have Kildare sitting at 3-93 after 11-overs.
Guy would be dismissed in the 13th over which brought Hayden Donohue (17) to the crease with him combining with Bevan to guide Kildare to 4-134 with two overs remaining.
Guthrie (3-15) was brought into the attack for the second last over with him dismissing both Donohue and Bevan to leave Kildare at 6-135 with six balls remaining.
Lauder (1-10) was given the tough challenge of bowling the final over, with Kildare needing two to win off the final ball or one to send the match to a super over.
However the young pace-man would claim a wicket on the final delivery to hand Mater Dei their second straight Byrnes Shield by the barest of margins.
Pulver was overall pretty happy with the bowling performance, with him admitting it was more errors in the field that cost them some runs.
"We started off well, it was just a couple of loose balls that were hit to the boundary," he said.
"It was just the middle overs that let us down, our bowling wasn't too bad it was just our fielding.
"But we tightened that up in the end and how good was that, that was amazing."
With Kildare needing just six to win from the final two overs, Pulver was super proud of the death bowling by Guthrie and Lauder.
"Jed and Lincoln really closed it out well," he said.
"Especially Lincoln at the end of the over and shout out to Liam Crittenden for taking that catch.
"To win the game, that was pressure right there and he's taken it so good on him."
Earlier in the day, The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) secured third place in the competition after defeating Wagga High School in their playoff.
Byrnes Shield final result
Mater Dei 5-139 (B Edmunds 54, J Guthrie 35no, A Lyons 2-20, C Manson 2-24) d Kildare 7-138 (M Guy 39, J Bevan 34, J Guthrie 3-15).
