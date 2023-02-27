The Daily Advertiser

Mater Dei Catholic College are Byrnes Shield champions for the second straight year after claiming a last-ball thriller against Kildare Catholic College

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:50pm, first published 10:12pm
Mater Dei celebrate their thrilling Byrnes Shield win against Kildare at Robertson Oval. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Mater Dei Catholic College has claimed a thrilling Byrnes Shield final by one-run against Kildare Catholic College.

