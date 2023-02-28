We say: They ignore Wagga at their peril

Take the he said, she said out of the war of words between NSW Farmers and energy minister Matt Kean over his non-appearance at tonight's Wagga debate, and there is still a bit to consider.
At the core of the back and forth is this: Mr Kean is the only minister with the relevant portfolio who has not turned up to the themed debates held by the state farming body.
James Griffin made it to Goulburn when the first one kicked off on the environment on January 31. Kevin Anderson made sure he was in Bega to talk water when that wave rolled through.
When regional NSW was on the agenda in Armidale on Valentine's Day, Paul Toole showed up. Infrastructure minister Sam Farraway joined the debate in Muswellbrook the following night.
Dugald Saunders was in Dubbo last week, where agriculture was the highlight.
State coalition ministers and their opposition counterparts have had their chance at free kicks for the last five weeks.
But tonight, when Wagga is the epicentre of billions of dollars of investment in energy projects from hydro to solar, the state's energy boss won't be here.
Snowy 2.0. Humelink. EnergyConnect. Solar farms cropping up left, right and centre.
The minister's response on Monday afternoon, when contacted by The Daily Advertiser, was short. Diary clashes happen, sure, but one line?
This is election season. What does the Riverina and its residents have to do to be taken seriously?
The Liberal Party, in its various forms, held this seat for more than half century. They lost it in the own-goal that was Daryl Maguire, to an independent who had been building profile for years.
The stand-in for Mr Kean at tonight's debate is a Nationals MLC. The Libs didn't bother finding someone else from the party - not even the candidate gets a run.
While Dr Joe McGirr has won the Wagga seat twice since Maguire's departure - the second time more comfortably than the first - one-and-a-half terms after 50-plus years does not quite mean Wagga is now a firm independent seat.
To argue the seat is party heartland for any side at a state level at this stage would be premature. It could be anyone's for the taking - if they bother to try.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.