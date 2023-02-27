Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean will not attend an election debate on land use and energy in Wagga this week, stating he was not given enough notice.
Mr Kean's office have refuted claims made by event organisers NSW Farmers that the state's energy boss pulled out of the Wednesday night event - the final in a series of themed debates held in regional centres - at the last minute.
A spokesperson for Mr Kean said he did not receive a formal, written invitation until Tuesday last week, seen by The Daily Advertiser, and was forced to turn down the invitation due to a schedule clash.
"The treasurer had to respectfully decline the invitation to appear at the event, though he was grateful to have been invited," they said.
The state farming body claimed it was given a verbal agreement of Mr Kean's attendance for the Wagga event and that his alleged last minute pull-out was linked to reports of protests at the energy-focused debate.
"We're pretty disappointed treasurer and energy minister Matt Kean has pulled out of this election debate," NSW Farmers board member and Wagga local Alan Brown said.
"Farmers have been on the receiving end of Matt Kean's policies down here and for him not to turn up just shows what he thinks of this area."
Emails seen by The Daily Advertiser detail correspondence between NSW Farmers and the office of Nationals Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders discussing dates for debates.
In them, Mr Saunders' office requested to change debate dates and locations between the events originally proposed by NSW Farmers for Mr Kean and himself.
Mr Saunders was involved in an agricultural-focused debate in Dubbo on February 22.
A NSW Farmers spokesperson confirmed the verbal agreement for Mr Kean's attendance was made between the rural advocacy group and the office of Mr Saunders.
The March 1 debate will focus on key land use issues impacting agricultural production and productivity, including planning and renewable energy generation.
It is the sixth and last regional event hosted by NSW Farmers ahead of the March 25 election.
Riverina farmer Rick Martin is planning to attend the forum in protest of the Mates Gully solar farm project that would line 4km of his property east of Wagga.
Mr Martin said he was protesting the whole forum, not just Mr Kean.
"But certainly [Matt Kean] needs to be made aware of the anger and frustration," Mr Martin said.
The farmer said he was "very angry" to hear about Mr Kean's lack of attendance in Wagga.
"It's a double booking but I thought ours would have been the first priority," he said.
The Coalition will instead be represented by Wagga-based Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Wes Fang.
Also in attendance will be Labor Shadow Minister for Climate Change Jihab Dib, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party's Mark Banasiak, Greens' Jenny McKinnon and One Nation's Rod Roberts.
The debate will take place at the Carriage House on Wednesday, starting at 5.45pm and running until 8pm.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
