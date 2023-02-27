Nick Madden is enjoying his transition into life as an AFL player with him starting to find his feet in his new home.
Madden was rookie-listed by GWS Giants at the end of last year joining Griffith's Harry Rowston as the club's two latest Riverina recruits.
Madden was back in the Riverina on Friday alongside fellow Giants' draftee Darcy Jones with the pair visiting a number of schools in Cootamundra as part of the Giants' Fan Day that was held in Canberra over the weekend.
Madden said he's been settling in well to Sydney with the ruckman slowly adapting to life as an AFL player.
"It's going very well," Madden said.
"The weather has been okay at times, but it's good fun. I'm living with Harry Rowston, so I can't complain and it's been good."
While the rest of his fellow draftees have been able to hit the track as part of their first pre-season at AFL level, Madden has been sidelined as he recovers from surgery at the back end of 2022.
"I've been in rehab the entire time, but I'm getting into running now," he said.
"It's been good adapting to doing it full time and good fun. I've already learnt a fair bit off Shane (Mumford) and I'm keen to get on the track and start to learn off the other boys and how they go about it."
Madden also thought it was a bit strange to be heading to a school as a professional AFL player with him only graduating from Kildare Catholic College a few months ago.
"Just about every week I say this is pretty cool," he said.
"Just being here and being able to do it for a living, it's good to get back and do what other people used to do when they came to my school. It's a bit weird and I thought it was unattainable, but it's pretty cool."
While only knowing Rowston before heading to Sydney, Madden says that he is getting on really well with the other fellow GWS draftees.
"I'm living with Toby McMullin and Darcy Jones and they've been super so far" he said.
"Then Cadders (Aaron Cadman), Maxy (Max Gruzewski) and Jaso (Jason Gilbee) are all good blokes, so it's a good crew."
Jones is also adjusting well to life as an AFL player, with him enjoying the challenge of adapting to being a full time athlete.
"I'm absolutely loving it," Jones said.
"We are pretty lucky to be doing it, I say it all the time it's good fun but it is hard work."
Jones was also revelling in the fact that he was heading to schools as an AFL player with him remembering a visit from a famous West Coast Eagles ruckman when he was a primary school student.
"I remember as a little fella back in primary school we had Nic Naitanui come to my school," he said.
"I used to look up at him and he is still a king, but it is pretty cool to be doing it."
While a fair few of the Giants' draftees have only had to travel up the road to their new home, Jones has come from further afield with him making the trip across to the harbour city from Western Australia.
Despite the big move, Jones says he is loving life in Sydney.
"Sydney is really good, I'm not really missing home at all to be honest," he said.
"I'm loving Sydney at the moment and all the boys are really good.
"The weather is pretty similar to WA as well and I spend a fair bit of time at the beach."
