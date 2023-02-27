Drivers on one of Wagga's busiest roads will find changed conditions 24 hours a day and some will be detoured out of town completely for at least the next two months as the extent of work impact is revealed.
Upgrades at the intersection of Edward and Murray streets have been under way since February, with new excavations taking place for the installation of traffic lights, and widening of the road.
From Sunday, 24-hour changed traffic conditions will be enforced until the project's expected completion in early May.
Transport for NSW said on Monday they expect this to add up to 10 minutes of travel time for some motorists.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Two lanes will be closed and a section of the Sturt Highway between Murray Street and Docker Street will be converted to single lanes in both directions.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and 7.30am to 5pm on weekends.
Night work will be carried out from 6pm to 4am on weekdays, as required, from March 6 across a four-week period, weather permitting. There will be no night work on weekends and public holidays.
Neighbourhood resident Alex O'Neill said the roadworks hadn't really bothered him, despite the construction being fewer than 50 metres from his front door.
"I've honestly barely noticed," Mr O'Neill said.
"I did just get a letter about night roadworks though, so maybe I'll reserve my judgement for now."
Heavy vehicles wider than four metres using the Sturt Highway will be assisted through the work area.
Over size over mass vehicles are asked to contact traffic control on approach to the work area, and follow the directions of signs.
A detour around the work area is available to heavy vehicles via Bomen, adding up to 15 minutes of travel time. Signs and traffic control will be in place to direct drivers.
