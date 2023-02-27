First aid advocates have praised the quick actions of first responders after an elderly man suffered a heart attack in the Sturt Mall on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene following reports a man had collapsed in Sturt Mall, which was later determined to be the result of a cardiac arrest.
Bystanders at Coles conducted CPR on the man and even used a publicly-accessible defibrillator to attempt to revive him before paramedics arrived. Crews were unfortunately unsuccessful.
Wagga First Aid Training owner Rory McKenzie said those first responders did the right thing, and that it was vital for members of the public to continue first aid training in preparation for similar scenarios.
"Thousands of people die from cardiac arrests every year," he said.
"If someone is unconscious and not responding, we need to administer first aid to that person until told otherwise."
Following the Defib for Life campaign initiated by Wollundry Rotary, as many as 40 businesses and organisations are now equipped with automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
Mr McKenzie wants to see mandates introduced for them to be installed in even more places.
"We need these accessible everywhere, sporting facilities, childcare centres, everywhere - we need them," he said.
"Potentially this person may not survive with the best resources available but we need to be making any attempt possible."
Defib for Life ambassador and former Wagga Citizen of the Year recipient Phil Hoey agreed access to AEDs was essential to increase chances of survivals for those who have a heart attack outside of a hospital.
"If you're just doing CPR and no defibrillator, you've got a 5 per cent chance of recovery, but if you do use a defibrillator, you've got a 75 per cent chance," he said.
"It's still a tragedy to lose someone, but it's even more of a tragedy if you don't have a defib to help you."
Mr McKenzie also wants more members of the public to aware of the signs of a heart attack, including 'agonal breathing', a natural reflex when the body is not getting enough oxygen that can look like gasping for air.
"Untrained people will see that and think they don't need CPR, but they actually do," he said.
"So when you see that you need to start CPR straight away, don't delay."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
