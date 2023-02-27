The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is excited to be welcoming Nick Pleming back to the Hoppers for the upcoming season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Pleming will be a welcome addition to the Hoppers' midfield group with him returning to Kindra Park for 2023.

Coolamon has topped off a superb recruitment period with the announcement that Nick Pleming will return to the Hoppers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.