Coolamon has topped off a superb recruitment period with the announcement that Nick Pleming will return to the Hoppers.
The Hoppers have been one of the most active teams in their recruitment ahead of the upcoming season with coach Jake Barrett thrilled to welcome Pleming back to Kindra Park.
"It was huge for us when we heard that he was definitely interested in potentially coming back and playing for his home club," Barrett said.
"Then when I gave him a buzz he was definitely interested in the idea and we had a bit more of a chat and just needed to work a few things out like travel.
"But we figured things out and have definitely come to the conclusion and it's just awesome to have him on board."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Pleming will make the commute from Wollongong each week to play under Barrett with him just the second travelling player for the Hoppers alongside Shae Darcy.
He spent 2022 playing in the Premier Competition in Sydney with the Inner West Magpies playing 15 games and being named in the best 10 times.
His last stint with the Hoppers was in 2018-19 and he has played 67 first grade games for Coolamon.
Barrett was looking forward to welcoming the one-point midfielder back to the Hoppers with him predicting that he will be an important part of their group in the upcoming season.
"He has obviously been very solid up there," he said.
"But he is probably still hitting his prime, he's in his late 20's and that's when your body is a bit more matured and ready to go.
"It's going to be awesome for us this year because he is that more mature body, he has got so much experience and he's just going to be such a good leader for us when he is out there as well.
"Being a local as well it just ticks all the boxes, he will fit straight it and his family has such a rich history with Coolamon.
"It was a no-brainer to get him back."
Barrett believes that Pleming should close out what has been a very successful recruitment campaign for Coolamon with Tim Oosterhoff, Max Hillier, Charlie McCormack, Daragh Mullen, Chase Grintell, Reilly Mitchell and Zac Lewis also joining the Hoppers.
"I think we are definitely done now," he said.
"We have been fortunate that Coolamon itself is doing such a good job with the people in it and the players that we've got that are attracting these sorts of players.
"When you are doing such a good job off field you seem to attract those players and at the moment I think it's a big credit to the club.
"We haven't had to reach out aggressively and we've been fortunate that these players want to come and play for the club."
Things are shaping up nicely at the Hoppers with Barrett looking forward to their upcoming trial game against Lavington.
"I've been talking to Schneids and everything is good to go," he said.
"We are really looking forward to the hit out because we have had a few intra clubs now trying to work on our structures and our ball movement.
"Even though they are good, nothing beats playing against an actual opposition as that's where the work rate and the heat is there even more.
"It should be a good test for us because Lavington have always been a really good club down there in the O&M which is a really good league."
