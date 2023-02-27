Junee legend Laurie Daley has called for more funding to be allocated to regional rugby league and for Group Nine clubs to work together moving forward.
Attending the Pie in the Sky charity event held in Junee on Saturday to support the struggling Diesels, Daley called for more support from the top level of the game.
"Rugby league is changing all the time, with different environments," Daley said.
"For me, I think for me personally being involved in the game at the grassroots level, when I was a kid being back here in Junee, I'm very attached to the club, so I want to see them do well.
"I think anyone from the country has a greater understanding of what rugby league means and when things get tough, you've got to band together."
Coaching an All Stars side on the weekend to play against Junee's newly returned first grade side, Dale said the responsibility can't fall solely onto clubs to keep the game alive.
"You also need help from the NRL, you need help from New South Wales Rugby League and not just have that money going to the top end," he said.
"You've got to have it flowing through at the grassroots level.
"I'm sure everyone's working on a plan but again, for me, rugby league is my passion, I want to see these rugby league clubs thrive and we've got to do as much as we possibly can."
Reflecting on the success of the Pie in the Sky event Daley said he has high hopes for Junee moving forward but expressed concern at the news Group Nine rivals Brothers won't nominate a first grade side this year.
"Brothers are a strong rugby league club and it takes a bit of effort, and you want some people who are very passionate about the club to get there behind them, and I'm sure they will be back bigger and stronger next year," he said.
"Obviously you want to play every year but sometimes the situtaion where that doesn't happen, but we can't afford to lose clubs in Group Nine.
"We've got to consistently try and help other teams, so I'm sure that people from around the region, whether it's Junee, Temora, Coota, Gundagai, wherever, will try and help Brothers come back into the competition.
"If one goes then two go, and you don't want to see that because that will then weaken Group Nine.
"We want Group Nine to be the strongest competition in regional rugby league and we've got to make sure we help everyone."
Reminiscing on his time as a Diesel, Daley said he is pleased to see the community backing the club and investment being made across grades.
"When I played for Junee, it was a family, it was a great club, the community got behind the team and it seems like that is happening now," he said.
"Not only have you got the 16s, 18s, reserve grade, first grade, you've got the league tag with the girls, and the girls are so important.
"It's a very popular sport and it's great to see them out here playing."
Junee will re-enter the Group Nine first grade competition for the first time in two years after low numbers forced them into recess.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
