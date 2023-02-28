A man who held his victim at knifepoint before slashing his arm after being lured to a Wagga mall has sought to use a diagnosis of foetal alcohol spectrum disorder to appeal his jail term.
Wagga District Court judge Gordon Lerve put Hayden Thomas David Eden behind bars for three years and nine months in 2021 for armed robbery with wounding over the March 2018 attack at the Ashmont shops.
Eden was almost 21 when he made his victim, 19, take him to the shops to buy cigarettes under the pretense of being the brother of a woman the victim had been communicating with via Facebook Messenger.
When the victim got out of the car, Eden pulled a knife out of his pants and held it to the victim's throat, saying: "I am not her brother, I am her boyfriend. Why the f--k are you trying to hit on her."
Eden sliced the victim's shoulder and robbed the man of $50, telling him "I could have killed you tonight" and "chucked you in the boot". He was charged in August 2020.
Eden, who will become eligible for parole in November, was last week dismissed in appealing the sentence, which he launched on the grounds of miscarriage of justice on the basis Judge Lerve did not have available to him evidence of Eden's FASD.
The application to appeal included a 2022 report by clinical neuropsychologist Dr Jamie Berry surrounding Eden's condition. It was paired with an August 2021 report by Dr Laura Mason that was not tendered at sentencing which outlined Eden's lack of co-operation and concluded he did not have issues with depression or anxiety despite complaints of such.
However, Supreme Court appeal judges agreed the presentation of the diagnosis is not guaranteed to have had a favourable impact at sentencing given it did not touch on the impact on the offence and the emphasis Eden's representation placed on his potential for growth and positive progress since the crime.
"The result was that the sentencing judge found that despite the applicant's significantly deprived background ... [he] was now leading a pro-social life and had good prospects of rehabilitation," Judge Hament Dhanji said.
"It is not self-evident [the report] would necessarily have resulted in a lesser sentence. Indeed, given the capacity of the report to undermine the applicant's case as to his rehabilitation and the unlikelihood of him reoffending, it is not clear that it would necessarily have been relied on."
At sentencing, Judge Lerve applied discounts for Eden's guilty plea and the impact of the pandemic on people in custody.
"Given the very significant steps taken by the offender, I am prepared to find on balance that he has good prospects of rehabilitation," Judge Lerve said at the time.
"His Honour made a 'generous' finding of special circumstances based on the applicant's age, that it was the applicant's first custodial sentence, together with the need for an extended period of supervision to ensure reintegration and continuation of the applicant's positive steps towards rehabilitation," Judge Dhanji said as he assessed the appeal.
Judge Desmond Fagan concurred Judge Dhanji's finding to dismiss the appeal, noting the medical report could have worked against Eden "with the corollary of raising doubt about his rehabilitation and elevating the risk that he would re-offend."
"Dr Berry's report identifies limitations in some of the applicant's mental faculties ... it does not explain how, if at all, weakness in those faculties would have caused the offending conduct," Judge Fagan said.
