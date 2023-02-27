A Riverina village has landed a major firefighting upgrade with the opening of a new station on the same day the surrounding region unveiled more than $1 million of firetrucks.
NSW RFS officially opened Illabo's new fire station on Saturday as the state prepares to enter into tougher, drier conditions in 2023 after three years of La Nina wet weather events.
"The new $240,000 fire station on Turland Street will now accommodate the brigade's two tankers and provide a fit-for-purpose base of operations for the brigade, as well as an important hub for the community," Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke said.
The new station was possible thanks to a land donation made to Junee Shire Council.
Three state-of-the-art vehicles were also handed over to the region and its local brigades over the weekend.
A category one heavy tanker worth $393,000 to Old Junee Brigade, a category six heavy tanker worth $447,000 to Junee Brigade and a $177,000 prime mover to deploy bulk water to the entire zone.
"These firefighting appliances are worth a combined $1 million but to our RFS members, they are a priceless resource that will greatly assist them protecting the community," Ms Cooke said.
"The prime mover is a particularly impressive addition to the Junee Brigade and I'd like to acknowledge the generosity of the public in helping fund the asset through the RFS and Brigades Donations Fund."
Junee Shire deputy mayor Matt Austin said the new vehicles were sorely needed, especially with one of the trucks they replaced "getting on a bit".
"It makes the volunteers' lives so much easier," Cr Austin said.
He also described Illabo's new RFS fire station as a "terrific facility".
"It brings things up to date," he said.
The day of celebration for the region's emergency response continued on Saturday with 17 National Emergency Medals awarded to members of Bethungra, Illabo, Junee and Wantabadgery brigades.
The medals, which are awarded to persons who rendered sustained or significant service during nationally significant emergencies, were given in recognition of efforts during the Black Summer bushfires.
RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers took the opportunity to thank all volunteers dealing with emergencies in the Riverina.
"Every single one of these members should be proud of themselves and their dedication to protecting communities across the state, especially during that devastating season," Commissioner Rogers said.
Bethungra Brigade
Illabo Brigade
Junee Brigade
Wantabadgery Brigade
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
